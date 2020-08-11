Good morning, team.

1. Australia recorded its deadliest day so far in the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, with 19 deaths reported in Victoria. But there is evidence Victoria’s outbreak could be stabilising, with a much reduced 322 new cases reported in the state. NSW recorded 14 new cases yesterday.

There were 322 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. Sadly, there were 19 deaths reported #Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/TINmAA7DBI — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 9, 2020

2. Australia’s borders won’t open before 2021, the prime minister has predicted. Scott Morrison also cast doubt on the complete lifting of restrictions anytime soon, as Victoria battles to contain its coronavirus outbreak. “I doubt the medical situation will enable it,” the prime minister said.

3. More than seven in 10 Melbourne homes sold over the weekend, according to preliminary figures from CoreLogic. Coming amid a flurry of online auctions and inspections, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said the rate would likely “slow to a crawl” in weeks to come. As unemployment and rental vacancies rise, and immigrations remains on hold, the property market faces some major obstacles yet.

4. New data from the ABS shows one in three Australians have received government support payments in recent months through the coronavirus pandemic. Tasmanians have scooped the most per capita, with nearly one in two receiving some form of payment. The data shows most people using it to pay bills, buy essentials, bolster savings and pay off debt.

5. Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said this morning he will keep the state’s border shut for at least another 18 months. “We have got an indefinite ban on Victoria, and Sydney keeps bubbling away to a point to I can’t give you a date where that would ever lift,” he said. “My advice to every Territorian, if you can, stay here in the Territory. You’re safe here, don’t go.”

6. The impending reporting season is going to be an ugly one, as businesses reveal just how badly they’ve been slapped around by the pandemic. “People already know it is bad,” Saxo bank markets analyst Eleanor Creagh told the SMH. “More broadly [a company’s] outlook is going to generate a lot more focus than the actual numbers … which in some cases don’t even really matter.”

7. Donald Trump was abruptly ushered out of the White House briefing room on Monday, following reports of a shooting nearby. Trump had only spoken for a few moments before a Secret Service agent said something to him and the president was removed from the room. “It might not have had anything to do with me,” Trump said on his return.

Something really strange just happened during the press conference, a person interrupted the President to inform him of something and the President left the briefing pic.twitter.com/k04ciYPMTd — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 10, 2020

8. Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile arrest under a new national security law on Monday. Lai, 71, has been one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing. His arrest comes amid the Chinese government’s crackdown against pro-democracy opposition in the city.

9. McDonald’s filed a lawsuit against ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook on Monday. The fast-food chain alleges in the lawsuit that the former CEO engaged in sexual relationships with three employees and then attempted to cover up the relationships. The filing is filled with bizarre details, such as an allegation that Easterbrook sent nude photos from his work email to his personal email and an anonymous tip that came months after Easterbrook left the company.

10. The head of Sweden’s lockdown-free coronavirus response, Anders Tegnell, claimed in an interview that as many as 30% of the country’s population could be immune to COVID-19. But studies have found much lower rates of antibodies in the Swedish population – for example, data in June indicated that about 10% of people in Stockholm, the worst-affected region, had COVID-19 antibodies.

BONUS ITEM

The Guardian reports that poor wording in an earlier version of the COVIDSafe app led some people to incorrectly assume they had the coronavirus. And I quote:

The federal government’s Covidsafe app is used to locate unknown close contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases. Once a user registers in the app, there is a section for people who have tested positive to agree to upload the data of everyone they have been in contact with for the purposes of contact tracing. In an early version of the app, users were presented with a message stating “You have tested positive for Covid-19” if they touched a button for uploading their data. Some users had been touching the button by accident.

A callout this morning: have you frozen your mortgage repayments? Are you concerned about when you will have to start those repayments? Get in touch with our reporter Jack Derwin at [email protected].

