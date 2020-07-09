Getty Images

1. The second Melbourne lockdown has begun. Pubs and restaurants reported a surge in clientele last night as people ventured out for their last outings for six weeks. Looks like the checkpoints out of the city are pretty backed up as well this morning.

Check point traffic just outside Avalon.. sloooow going. pic.twitter.com/5e0gyCWNWd — Mick (@SometimeMJM1) July 8, 2020

2. New coronavirus restrictions for NSW could be announced as early as today, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning there was an “extremely high” likelihood the Victorian outbreak would enter the state. The SMH reports that some additional restrictions on gatherings are set to be announced, as well as “a second checkpoint north of the border town of Albury and tightening the permit system to further restrict movement in and out of Victoria.”

3. The Morrison government is considering new economic support as it looks to cut the $70 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy program. On Wednesday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealed the fast-tracking of personal tax cuts is on the table, as well as another “targeted” income support program. There are no details on the latter as yet, but it could be a JobKeeper replacement.

4. Then again, the treasurer and prime minister are flagging there will be a further “phase” of JobKeeper beyond September. “There’ll be a further phase of [JobKeeper] support that goes beyond September. Where there is the need, then there will continue to be support. And so this is about tailoring a national program to provide support where the support is needed,” Scott Morrison said. That sounds like an extension of the program in areas particularly affected, like Victoria.

5. Australians have taken out more than $1 billion per day since the second round of super withdrawals kicked off on July 1. More than $7.1 billion had been withdrawn so far as of Wednesday. It would bring the scheme total to about $27 billion, with three months still left to run.

6. The Australian National University is conducting an Australian-first trial to determine whether fleets of electrical vehicles can be used as a backup for failures on a power grid. The trial will include 50 Nissan LEAF EVs, allowing their batteries to power the grid. Research lead Dr Bjorn Sturmberg said in a statement, “If all of Australia’s 19 million vehicles were electric, they would store more energy than five Snowy 2.0s.”

7. The US reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time ever on Tuesday. The country has broken records for daily COVID-19 case counts six times in the last 13 days. Deaths have not surged as much, however, possibly because the virus is mostly spreading among young people. COVID-19 progresses over weeks, though, so death tolls may still start climbing.

8. Tesla’s enormous stock rally is putting Elon Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion. The billionaire’s compensation package includes no salary in favour of an elaborate set of performance goals and stock rewards. Last month, Musk unlocked his first set of options worth $1.8 billion at maturity, and is closing in on a second. Musk, for his part, asserts that the company is overvalued.

9. President Trump said in an interview that he was considering banning TikTok, echoing earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. This also echoes conversations happening in Australia, too, as a parliamentary committee considers the Bytedance-owned app.

10. Websites that spread false information and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 could make millions in ad revenue this year, according to a new study. Global Disinformation Index, a UK-based research group, identified 480 English language websites that it says regularly publish COVID-19 misinformation and analysed their ad revenue in the first half of 2020. Google has pledged to remove ads from sites that breach its policies on misinformation, but GDI’s report says there are hundreds of misinformation sites still making ad revenue.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s a fun stocks story for you. Institutional investors bought private bonds backed by Italy’s most powerful mafia group in the past three years, according to a Financial Times report. Pension funds, hedge funds, family offices, and a private Italian bank bought about one billion euros of the debt.

