Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1. We’ve got some very promising vaccine news! Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials, the drugmaker said Monday, a milestone in the fight against the pandemic. The study found people who got Pfizer’s shot were less likely to develop COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The drugmaker said the shot was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Developing an effective vaccine against a brand-new virus in less than a year is an unprecedented feat in medicine.

2. Of course, this is more like the beginning of the journey than the end of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop markets from moving. Pfizer soared 13% in pre-market trading on Monday. Zoom, on the other hand, dove as much as 16% along with a number of other companies reliant on the stay-at-home dollar. This is no doubt premature, but markets gonna market.

3. Gold prices also sank. Safe havens including gold and Treasurys plunged as investors shifted cash out of the popular hedge assets. “Perhaps we’re now seeing a bit of a reset moment for gold, where it’s correlation with risk assets starts to fade and it returns to its traditional roots as a safe haven instrument,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe, said in a note, adding such a shift may be “a little premature.”

4. There are good reasons to remain cautious. William Haseltine, a longtime biotech executive and infectious-disease expert, told Business Insider that while this was “very welcome news,” he also wants to see the data. “It is very welcome news that the vaccine has a measurable effect,” Haseltine said, but added there is still much to learn about Pfizer’s shot. “There are many, many outstanding questions which are left unanswered.”

5. Donald Trump is still refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. He’s still tweeting about election fraud and the possibility that the result might be overturned in certain states like Georgia on a recount.

Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

6. Another double zero COVID-19 day for Victoria. It’s nice that it’s getting boring to type this. Health officials are planning a massive testing blitz in Melbourne’s north and west. Some experts say it is now NSW which poses a bigger threat in terms of the coronavirus, now that it appears contained in Victoria.

Yesterday there were 0 new cases and 0 lives lost reported. There are 4 active cases, 1 with unknown source. Thanks to everyone who was tested – there were 12,955 results received yesterday. More info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData #StaySafeStayOpen pic.twitter.com/2UkxchGUZK — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 9, 2020

7. Everyone’s talking about last night’s episode of Four Corners, which was about as salacious as it gets on the public broadcaster. In short, Attorney-General Christian Porter was warned by then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull about his public dalliances with a young female Liberal staffer – while he was married – which Turnbull suggested could leave him open to being compromised. Porter has come out guns blazing this morning over the report.

Statement from Christian Porter on Four Corners story rejects as “totally false” the claim about the Public bar episode “Given the defamatory nature of many of the claims made in tonight’s programme, I will be considering legal options.” pic.twitter.com/6UaIr0WewX — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 9, 2020

8. New houses built in Australia are the biggest in the world, according to a new report from CommSec. The report found that new houses built in Australia during the 2019/2020 financial year were on average 235.8 square metres, the biggest increase in 11 years. The ACT took the crown for the biggest houses built, followed by Victoria and New South Wales.

9. Two new reports paint a complex picture of Australian drug use during the pandemic. Australian drug users reported dwindling supplies and rising prices for substances like crystal methamphetamine and heroin, while the prevalence of ketamine, MDMA, and cocaine all declined. However, analysis of waste water from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) argues that it remains “business as usual” for drug dealers and importers throughout the pandemic.

10. At least four companies, including Apple and Sony, have separately held talks about potentially buying Wondery, the world’s largest independent podcast producer, Bloomberg reported Friday. Wondery is seeking $US300 million to $US400 million, the sources said, which at the higher end would make a purchase by Apple, Sony or another company the podcast industry’s biggest deal yet. Wondery is behind Dirty John, Dr. Death, American History Tellers, Business Wars, and dozens of other podcasts.

BONUS ITEM

Wonderful, wonderful.

Joe Biden victory also a win for Japanese mayor Jo Baiden https://t.co/aFQAIaldt1 — CNET (@CNET) November 9, 2020

