1. It doesn’t take a scientist to recognise yesterday’s bushfire smoke in Sydney, which took visibility down to metres and made being outside literally hazardous, was the worst in memory. According to the SMH, it was the worst single day for air pollution on record, and Sydney has now had “more days of hazardous pollution over the past four weeks than any previous six months.” We spoke to Unions NSW, who said they consider it “illegal” for workers to be forced to continue working in such conditions – and that they would support anyone in an outdoor job who stopped.

Antonio and Paula’s wedding day – in front of the most iconic backdrop in #sydneysmoke pic.twitter.com/jRwm32EqmA — ANDREW THOMAS (@andthomsydney) December 10, 2019

2. You might have noticed the political response to the above has been somewhat muted. The PM has dodged talking about the smoke at press conferences, and also rejected calls for more federal aid to volunteer firefighters battling blazes around NSW, saying the firies “want to be there”. Breaking through this curious wall of silence is NSW environment minister Matt Kean, who said “no one can deny” a changing climate is playing a role in the current crisis afflicting his state. “Longer drier periods, resulting in more drought and bushfire,” Kean said. “If this is not a catalyst for change, then I don’t know what is.”

The PM is in Sydney on worst smoke day we’ve had – smoke alarms being set off in commerical buildings, daycares and schools not letting children outside, 5 million people can’t breathe properly.

His presser is on the religious discrimination bill — Bridie Jabour (@bkjabour) December 9, 2019

3. Holden is saying goodbye to its iconic Commodore after 40 years. My very first car, a beautiful moment which was somewhat dampened when I obliterated its door on a concrete pylon in a shopping centre car park three weeks later. The company, which no longer manufactures cars in Australia, says sales have been low in recent years as customers turn to larger vehicles like SUVs. “The large sedan was the cornerstone of Australian and New Zealand roads for decades. But now with more choice than ever before, customers are displaying a strong preference for the high driving position, functionality and versatility of SUVs and utes,” said interim chairman and managing director, Kristian Aquilina. Vale!

4. New responsible lending guidelines mean Australians could be asked to give up Netflix and private school for their kids if they really want a home loan. Under the guidelines, written by ASIC, banks and lenders have been instructed to grill borrowers over their spending, and what they are and aren’t happy to sacrifice for credit. Yes, that can include “monthly streaming services”. You can pry them from my cold, dead hands, banks!

5. LinkedIn has revealed the top 15 emerging jobs in Australia for 2020. The top three emerging roles on the platform are artificial intelligence specialist, cybersecurity specialist, and marketing automation specialist. LinkedIn says a key trend they’re observing is ‘tech jobs’ don’t necessarily mean ‘hard-skill’ roles any more – soft skill roles are also valued in the sector.

6. And there’s more on the housing boom. Australian capital city house prices shot up 2.4% in the September quarter, according to the ABS – four times what was forecast. House prices are quickly bouncing toward their 2017 peak. Considering the rest of the economy looks shaky and wage growth is stagnant, it doesn’t particularly feel like cause for celebration. Unless you’re of the mind housing speculation is a healthy substitute for normal economic activity.

ABS property price indices out today: shows a slightly stronger reading over Sep quarter relative to @corelogicau hedonic indices. Post-September the CoreLogic series has gathered further momentum with the national series recording the fastest growth since 2003 in November pic.twitter.com/M1UFR9FaqX — Tim Lawless (@timlawless) December 10, 2019

7. A US senator spent five minutes of a hearing blasting Adam Neumann, saying the former WeWork CEO “is the reason people in America are open to socialism”. Republican senator Tom Cotton demanded to know why Neumann was able to exert so much control over the board, and why the Securities and Exchange Commission didn’t step in sooner. Speaking of Americans being more open to socialism: The most recent Quinnipiac poll found 51% of Democratic primary voters under 35 are backing Bernie Sanders. Not sure you can peg all of that on WeWork, though.

Democratic primary voters under 35 years old via new Quinnipiac poll: Sanders 52%

Warren 17%

Biden 11%

Yang 7%

Gabbard 3%

Buttigieg 2%

Bloomberg 2%

Everyone else 1% or less — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) December 10, 2019

8. Apple is suing its former lead chip designer after he left to set up his own company in the same space. Gerard Williams served as the chief architect of Apple’s iPhone and iPad chips before quitting the firm in February to start his own business, Nuvia, which designs processors for use in data centres. The company is accusing Gerard Williams, who serves as Nuvia’s CEO, of breaking the terms of his employment agreement. For his part, Williams says Apple has been snooping through his private texts.

9. Elon Musk appears to have taken Tesla’s new Cybertruck for a spin in Los Angeles over the weekend. The result? Well, it looks like he mowed down a traffic sign. Whether that’s because of the vehicle’s titanic bulk or Musk’s skills behind the wheel I’ll leave up to you.

10. Greenland’s ice sheet is losing ice seven times faster than it was in 1992 – a rate that tracks with one of the worst-case scenarios predicted by climate scientists. According to a study published today in science journal Nature, the frozen island has lost more than 4.2 trillion tons of ice since the early nineties – the equivalent of 1.5 billion Olympic-sized swimming pools, if you’re counting. Sounds fine!

BONUS ITEM

A very interesting read from The Outline the other day about the next decade of brand fonts and typography. Gone are the clean lines of Helvetica and friends – and back in vogue are the ‘classy’ looking fonts evocative of the 1970s.

