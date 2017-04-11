‘He’s a friend from work.’ Picture: Marvel Films

Good morning.

1. “Real war”? The Russian embassy in London said that’s what it would come to if the G7 nations imposed sanctions on Russia if it failed to cut ties with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. But here’s what it looks like. It looks like Russia knew the chemical attack was coming. And it was a Russian-made plane which struck the hospital, and it looks like that attack was carried out to cover up evidence of the chemical attack. And it looks like a Russian drone that had been filming the hospital for hours was switched off just before the attack. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Syria would be “ill-advised” to use chemical weapons again.

2. The US president has 27.6 million followers on Twitter, but only follows 43 accounts himself. So here’s a look at who fills Donald Trump’s Twitter feed every morning.

3. When United Airlines realised it had overbooked Flight 3411 out of Chicago, it offered $US800 for someone to give up their seat. No one put their hand up, so they chose this guy, and whoops, knocked him out in the process of escorting him screaming from the flight:



4. Markets have steadied, barely moving in the US overnight as earnings season approaches. But here’s a great chart from Larry Fink which is worth keeping an eye on if you want to know where things are headed. And it’s steady as she goes on the ASX as well, with Futures pointing to a quiet opening. Iron ore has slipped into bear market territory, but medicinal cannabis stocks are killing it.

5. Samsung Pay internationally boasts 870 bank relationships and has processed 240 million transactions in the last 18 months. But not so much in Australia, where it’s only linked to American Express and Citi cards. Until today, because Westpac has just joined the digital party.

6. A good chunk of Wall Street doesn’t believe in Tesla. A good chunk of Wall Street has lost $US3.2 billion this year betting against Tesla:

Markets Insider Tesla has been surging to new highs.

And there is good reason to believe that, as Matthew DeBord puts it, Tesla trading at $US311 is “flatly insane”. Here’s why the Tesla bubble is now in “terrifying” territory.

7. In 2008, Matt Weinberger went all-Apple. But in 2015, he got bored and gave Windows 10 a test run. And now, two years later, here’s why he’s not going back to Apple.

8. The man who claims he shot bin Laden has revealed why he thinks pictures of the al Qaeda leader’s body were never released. Basically, because Navy SEALs took turns pumping 100 or so bullets into it. Things then get gruesome when he talks about bin Laden’s head, but he does have a new book to sell.

9. Everyone loves a scathing restaurant review. Especially when the restaurant in question has three Michelin stars and is in France. The Guardian’s Jay Rayner teed off Le Cinq and its “thick carpets to muffle the screams”. A highlight is his photo of the onions compared to the one provided that the restaurant would prefer him to use. Especially as it seems like the chef needed one of these cut-out-and-keep shade charts a Burger King employee left lying around for social media to find:

Bless whoever left this glorious document face-up on the counter at this rest stop Burger King pic.twitter.com/1dUmUXKEjz — Helen Rosner (@hels) April 10, 2017

10. In other review news, even the real estate agent described his inner-city Sydney two-storey terrace as “dilapidated enough to deter any dreamers”, and “a project home to suit the true visionaries”. It still sold for $260,000 above the asking price.

BONUS ITEM: Thor is back, with a Kiwi director at the helm, starring an Aussie god, filmed in Brisbane. What could possibly go wrong?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Have a great day.

You can get 10 things direct to your inbox each morning by punching your details into the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.