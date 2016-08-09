Today’s 10 things you need to know are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. Workplace designers are looking to smartphones for inspiration to create more efficient and flexible work spaces. Discover how Australia’s most innovative new buildings are redefining how work is done

Good morning.

1. Australia beat New Zealand to take gold in the rugby sevens and we’re the rugby world champions again. All is well with the world. Crucially, it’s the second time in three days an Aussie has relegated a Kiwi to silver. But the news is not so good for our medal favourite Hockeyroos, who took their second straight tumble, losing 2-1 to the US and now risk a shock exit. And as Chinese media turned their scorn from Mack Horton to the entire “offshore prison” of Australia, the AOC and Horton’s teammates are all like, yeah, we support him.

Here’s the potential Aussie medal events to look out for today:



11.21am: Men’s 200m freestyle

11.30am: Women’s 100m backstroke

Women’s 100m backstroke 11.38am: Men’s 100m backstroke

2. Census Day. Technically, Census Night, since that’s when you’re supposed to fill it out. And, surprise, bureaucrats have fiddled with it and the whole thing is starting to look like a train wreck. That’s because for the first time since 1911, you have to add your name and address to the data. Clearly, there’s absolutely no reason that data is important to policymakers, so South Australian independent senator Nick Xenophon is leading the civil disobedience campaign asking Australians to not do so. In the knowledge he faces a $180 a day fine after the completion date of September 23.

3. Trump is now polling so badly, the Republicans might lose Georgia for just the second time in 32 years. But he has a plan. An economic plan which will kickstart the US economy, starting in Detroit. Perhaps that’s why research firm Wealth-X has suddenly noticed the richest people in the world are frightened. Or perhaps it’s because they’ve realised, like Barclays’ analyst Christian Keller has, policymakers have little left to fight the coming economic storm.

4. Short Netflix? Crispin Odey is one of London’s biggest hedge fund managers, overseeing $12 billion in funds. And a chunk of it is held in a short position on Netflix, meaning the firm will earn money if the stock price drops. During a 53-minute recording of the hedge fund’s second quarterly phone call, Odey’s fund says Netflix’s problem is obvious:

“It’s a great business but the fact is you watch their programs faster than they can make them.”

5. Markets, and even though the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P were all marginally lower, positive moves in commodities, particularly oil and iron ore, helped global mining stocks rally and the SPI 200 September futures contract is up 11 points. The Australian dollar is floating higher and iron ore is sucking in buyers left, right and centre.

6. Science has discovered a brand new fire. Look:



Actually a very pretty, bright blue fire tornado. If you’re a proper Aussie, you’ll have made an incinerator out of a 44-gallon drum, banging slits in the bottom with a sledgie, so you’ll know how the new fire works. And it’s important, because it may be a great way to cleanly burn pollutants off the ocean

7. And that’s extra important, because according to the Global Footprint Network, which measures such things, we’ve already used up our 2016 allocation of junk we’re allowed to throw out each day. Garbos are now even less impressed than usual, and here’s who they’ve got to blame:

It’s our earliest “Earth Overshoot Day” ever.

8. Today in survival tips: How to land a plane if the pilot has a heart attack.

9. It’s a good time to be a hacker. We’re more enamoured with getting technology to do stuff for us than ever before, like driving our cars. That means an ever-expanding world of sensors for hackers to play havoc with. Like they did last weekend at the annual Defcon conference, where one team showed how it could make a Tesla Model S “attack” by jamming certain sensors. They also showed how they could trick sensors into thinking objects were further away, hide obstacles in the car’s path and defeated onboard cameras with lasers.

10. And some CEO advice for you. If you’re hiring someone today, and can’t be bothered listening to HR try to flog you yet another social media savvy Millennial, try taking Richard Branson’s advice. Here’s how his call to Majestic Wine CEO Rowan Gormley went, back when a deal Gormley was trying to strike with Virgin fell through:

“After that was over, Richard just phoned me up and offered me a job. Which was weird, because at first I thought he was a friend pretending to be Richard Branson. “When I asked, ‘What do you want me to do?’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Whatever you can do.'”

In other words, go with your gut.

BONUS ITEM: While we’re on the topic of athletes who deserve our respect:



Have a great day.

