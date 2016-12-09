Lessons from criminal masterminds #7 – don’t be cocky. Picture: Lucasfilm

Good morning. The weekend beckons, but first:

1. Markets had something else to think about besides Trumponomics. ECB boss Mario Draghi reduced the level of ECB bond buying, but increased the duration until December 2017. QE to infinity! And Trumponomics, which kept US markets at record highs. The ASX 200 looks set to open stronger once again after rocketing 1.2% yesterday, with SPI Futures for December up 23 points. Iron ore futures were hit for six and the Aussie tumbled with the euro.

2. Rogue One is in cinemas soon and will once again raise the old question of why the Death Star had to have an exhaust port. Swinburne University astrophysicist Dr Alan Duffy felt the need to explain. Basically because if it didn’t, the temperature of the surface area of the Death Star would be raised to roughly twice that of our Sun whenever it unleashed its planet-killing laser. Here’s Duffy:

“The minimum energy to unbind the atoms of Alderaan from one another, assuming it’s the size of Earth, is 2.24e32 Joules.”

That’s about the entire output of the Sun for seven days, squeezed into three seconds. There are way, way more details and algebra here.

3. Michael Moore got the election prediction right, including the states that would clinch it for Trump. “It’s like you hit the lotto, but instead of winning $6 million you got kicked in the nuts,” he told late show host Seth Meyers last night. So in these crazy times, Moore had a pop at another unorthodox prediction – that Trump will quit before he even takes office.

4. We are all Iron Man now:

You have to feel sorry for the team which spent 25 years messing about with the bulky, awkward Martin Jetpack. Franky Zapato’s Flyboard Air has now caught the eye of the US military, which plans to trial it next year.

5. Crime is bad, hmmkay? But criminal masterminds – especially the drug-running ones – can be awesome businessmen and women. Author Sarah Bartholomeusz, the founder of the law firm You Legal, was impressed enough with their acumen that she wrote a book about it – Kingpin: Legal Lessons from the Underworld. Here’s the business lessons she says we can learn from the likes of Escobar, Dudus and the Godmother of Cocaine.

6. And if you’re into reading, or need to buy a Christmas present for someone who is, check these top 20 best-selling books on Amazon for 2016 off your list. If you want to remember it all and not have to read them again, try these nine tricks for remembering everything you read.

7. Farewell John Glenn. The first American to orbit the Earth and the fifth person into space died overnight, after a week in hospital, at the age of 95. He was the last surviving member of the Mercury Seven, the group of astronauts first selected by NASA to guide the human race into space. Oh, and he was also a US senator 25 years. What a guy.

8. Take a break from stressful 2016 with this colour:

It’s called “Greenery” and in naming it 2017 Colour of the Year, the Pantone Colour Institute hopes it will bring hopefulness to us all in 2017.

9. Want to peek through the curtains of a $US200 mansion? “The Manor”, the most expensive home in the US, is for sale and we’ve got an inside tour of the luxury LA pad. Or, if you prefer your real estate in the billions, check out some of the first inside shots of Apple’s new Cupertino “spaceship”. Then watch this Apple Store get robbed in 15 seconds:

10. And Microsoft is ready to get back into smartphones. They actually released a new Lumia recently, so Windows never really left smartphones, just failed to sell them. But now Microsoft’s Terry Myerson says “Windows 10 is coming to ARM”. That basically means what’s on your desktop can be run on your phone, and the tech will be available for the likes of Samsung, LG, Motorola, ZTE, HTC, Asus and HP.

BONUS ITEM: A much better use for hoverthings than killing people:

Have a great weekend.

