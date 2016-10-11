Just put Daniel Craig back in charge, and all will be well. Picture: MGM/Columbia

1. Well. A guy in a red sweater asked an interesting question at yesterday’s US presidential debate, so here’s where to buy that sweater. There was a story about how Trump walked around while Clinton spoke. Weird, huh? And then there was the debate about online polls, which, as we’ve reported, news outlets stopped reporting on because they’re “unscientific”, but just in case you wanted to know the result, we’ve reported on it. ‘Murican politics.

2. Let’s try something different. Warren Buffett has attacked Trump over his tax returns and says he can release his returns any time he pleases. But Carl Icahn is happy to back Trump. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will no longer defend or speak for his party’s nominee. The scientific polls say Clinton has stretched her lead. And James Altucher says this is why it makes absolutely no difference who wins the election.

3. And say what you like about Trump, but you can’t deny he’s great for the economy. Every boofheaded misstep – and he makes a lot of boofheaded missteps – seems to be driving US markets higher. Along with a big push from oil courtesy of Vladimir Putin promising to support the OPEC cap, US stocks rose in line with Trump’s downward spiral. That’s lifted the ASX futures with the SPI 200 up 21 points and Greg McKenna reckons the local is close to breaking the elusive 5500 in trade today. The best monthly read for the Australian economy – the NAB Business Survey – is also out today.

4. Labor is expected to kill off the same-sex marriage vote today. Opposition leader Bill Shorten says Australia “has never held a national opinion poll to judge anyone else’s relationship” and he has “struggled to find anyone who thinks it’s a good idea”. Except, according to PM Malcolm Turnbull, himself, because Shorten “three years ago publicly called for a plebiscite”.

5. Kelly Macnamara is North Penn High’s first female kicker. She’s ranked fourth in the state in kicking in her first season playing football. Best of all, she knows how to lay out an opponent:

6. Here’s something you don’t read every day about startup investors – how well they perform when you actually get to see all their investments, not just the high-performance ones which make for great PR. You don’t read about it every day because it’s a bit of a taboo amongst startup investors to come clean about it. But Seedcamp just did.

7. Daniel Craig has explained why he said he’d rather “slit his wrists” than play James Bond again, and thankfully, says he’s completely open to a fifth movie. Maybe Tom Hiddleston can be the bad guy? Legendary director Werner Herzog has already got dibs on it, though, telling us: “I think I would be good.” And he’s actually got some chops (or at least the voice) if you saw him in 2012’s Jack Reacher:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

8. If you thought the Sydney Olympics was big, you should see Mike Baird’s plan for turning the Sydney Olympic Park into a massive residential development.

9. Samsung insists its replacement Note 7 phones are “safe to charge”, despite multiple reports of explosions. But Steve Kovach says Samsung needs to kill the Galaxy Note 7 before someone gets really hurt. And Telstra’s stopped sending out replacements altogether.

10. J.K. Rowling made a lot of money by being a great storyteller, but among the chief criticisms of the Harry Potter series is the lack of creativity. It’s more an amalgam of every fantasy trope ever written than a work of imagination, albeit a very well put together one, that hangs together in a generic European setting. But now she’s moved the concept across the Atlantic, it’s quickly become clear Rowling doesn’t know how to write about America – and especially, doesn’t know how to write about Native Americans.

BONUS ITEM: Take my money, guy who built a thundercloud.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

