Good morning. Sorry to bring you down so early, but…

1. The most hated person in the world right now is this journalist tripping refugees as they broke out of a Hungarian camp:



Lage in #Roeszke #Hungary weiter schlimm – Polizei überfordert – Flüchtlinge durchbrechen Polizeikette – Verletzte! pic.twitter.com/GlMGqGwABb

— Stephan Richter (@RichterSteph) September 8, 2015

She’s also a dab hand at kicking people when they’re at the lowest point in their life (we’ve got that video as well). And until this video made the social media rounds, she used to have a job at Hungary’s N1 TV channel.

Exhale. To the markets.

2. Rallies everywhere. US buyers were in a good mood following their long weekend and pushed all three big indices up. Europe stocks rose 1% and even China had a good day. So all that positivity should help the ASX have another good day today after yesterday’s solid 1.7% rise. Overnight, both the September and December SPI 200 futures were up around 0.8%. It seems the market here pretended not to notice yesterday’s weak trade data out of China. Greg McKenna’s happy with yesterday’s positive NAB monthly survey results and says while technically 5,150 is key, the market “could rally another 100/110 points”.

3. The dollar’s steady, and in data today we get Westpac’s consumer confidence report. Home loans are out at 11.30am and RBA deputy Phil Lowe has a speech at midday. Elsewhere in Asia, there’s a couple of big reports from Japan with confidence and machine orders.

4. Back to that weak trade report from China. Linette Lopez noted that at a meeting of G20 nations in Ankara last weekend, Chinese leaders “expressed deep concern for their country’s economy”. There are two reasons why that’s a strange thing for them to do, and Lopez reckons it’s part of a larger picture of a government whose carefully laid plans have gone awry.

5. Recognise any of these signs?

You may be burned out at work, according to Ben Fanning, and he’s a “burnout specialist”. He says it’s not just middle-aged cynics who are sick of their jobs these days; people are looking elsewhere for satisfaction earlier than they ever did before. So he’s listed 20 warning signs that tell you it’s time to shape up, or give the job to someone who wants it.

6. Even Sydneysiders don’t like Sydney any more. Demographers McCrindle surveyed more than 1000 of them last month and from the results, identified five challenges that come with living in the Harbour City. They also pulled a bunch of negative data that shows the majority think the city’s growing too fast, its infrastructure sucks, and it will all be even worse in five years time.

7. Rolls Royce has a new convertible out. It looks something like this:

Benjamin Zhang spent a few hundred miles behind the wheel and here’s why he now spends his days wandering morosely through a monotone world, dreaming of fine wood accents, rich leather and a 563-horsepower, twin-turbocharged-V12.

8. Clone your dead dog for $100,000, sir? More than 600 Koreans have already said yes, which makes for an excellent business model for Sooam Biotech. It’s so controversial, and yet so impressive, Drake Baer flew to South Korea to bring you this amazing story about how it happens, why it’s now an almost perfect science… and when we’ll be seeing the woolly mammoths and rare tigers piling off the conveyor belt.

9. 50 ideas for dinner tonight. Quora users have been busy nominating their best single foods from each country and it’s a pretty delicious list. We’ve got them all here, starting with a meat pie from Australia and ending with a meat pie from Wales, so you know it’s going to be good. You might also be happy to know that curried sausages are considered a national delicacy somewhere as well.

10. Burning Man has wrapped up for another year. All the art is burnt, and all the tech yuppies have flown from their air-conditioned vans back to their air-conditioned offices. Aly Weisman spent four days in the desert with them, and here are 76 of the craziest things she saw. 76!

BONUS ITEM: All those times you wondered what it’s like to be eaten alive by vultures. National Geographic is there for you:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Have a great day.

