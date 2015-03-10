Next, the Ashes. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning. It’s Apple Watch Day.

1. The Apple Watch has arrived, after what must be the most longest gestations in iHistory. There’s been a constant stream of information coming from Cupertino since 2am, but the important bit is you can order it from April 10, pick it up on April 24 and it will set you back anywhere between $US349 and $US$17,000. Repeat, $US17,000. Here’s the rest of the breakdown:

2. Apple shares rallied as soon as the conference started. From $US127.27, they peaked at $129.26 after the announcement of a new MacBook, which is gold and has a completely new type of keyboard. But then the fall came in on the back of Cook’s Watch presso, hitting a low of $US125.47 before climbing back to their starting price for the day.

3. To the markets, where March futures rose 12 points. But June 2015 fell 5 points. That’s suggestive of some enduring doubts about the current rally. One interesting thing highlighted by Akin Oyedele from BI US this morning is that, “As valuations continue to climb, investors have been asking Goldman’s David Kostin for trading strategies. He recommends stocks that offer investors cash through buybacks and dividends, stocks on the Nasdaq 100, and stocks on Tokyo’s Stock Price Index (TOPIX).” While that’s for US investors, there might be some pointers for Australian traders as well.

4. On currency markets, the Aussie dollar dipped below 76 cents yesterday but recovered with the Shanghai stock market. The AUDUSD ran all the way to 0.7733/38 (former support) before the sellers entered the market once again. The Aussie is at 0.7705 this morning. Euro is languishing at 1.0852, sterling is at 1.5127, the CAD is at 1.2604. USDJPY is up near the January highs at 121.14 after a run at 121.40 last night.

5. Not news: Australian men think they do more household work than their partners think they do. News: An Indonesian sports apparel company has no doubt who’s responsible:

6. Joe Hockey versus Fairfax. The Treasurer is suing Fairfax Media for defamation over a May 2014 front page story headlined “Treasurer for sale” which outlined how the North Sydney Forum (NSF) was a fundraising group for the MP, charging between $22,000 and $5,500 for access to a number of functions and meetings with Hockey present. Hockey’s barrister says the story implied his client took bribes and was corrupt. Hockey testified yesterday, saying his father burst into tears, doubting his son, and his daughter asked “whether someone was trying to buy me”. The case continues today.

7. The rise of the printed human. Australia loves will.i.am, because he made The Voice interesting by saying far-out things. Things like he told The Verge yesterday, including his fear that 3D printed humans will one day be a reality, given our new-found ability to print body parts. Here’s the winning quote:

Moses comes down with the 10 commandments and says ‘Thou shalt not…’. He didn’t say s..t about 3D printing.

8. Daylight savings is irrelevant. So says US presenter John Oliver in his segment “How is this still a thing?” It doesn’t help farmers, it doesn’t save electricity and was invented by the Germans to help them save fuel in WWI.

9. A mysterious voice led US emergency workers toward freeing a toddler trapped in a car. It had been resting upside down in a freezing river for 14 hours when at least four of the workers heard someone calling out “plain as day”. “We were down on the car and a distinct voice says, ‘Help me, help me,'” Officer Bryan Dewitt said. It pushed them to work harder but when they flipped the car, the only surviving occupant was 18-month old girl, Lily Groesbeck.

10. MH370 clue? A unopened towelette bearing the Malaysia Airlines brand has washed up on a beach in Cervantes, Western Australia. It’s an extremely small clue, coming just over a year to the day the flight disappeared, but it’s been sent to Canberra for further testing.

BONUS ITEM: Last night, England was knocked out of the ICC World Cup by Bangladesh. As you’d expect, they’re trying to blame it on someone else, namely the third umpire which confirmed Chris Jordan was run out:

While conveniently ignoring this:

