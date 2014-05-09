10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Lance Franklin runs out for the Sydney Swans tonight against his old club Hawthorn. Photo: Getty

Good morning, and welcome to Friday! Here’s what you need to know.

Australia’s recovery. It’s four sleeps until the Australian federal Budget, now being talked about as one of the most important in decades. Joe Hockey will stand up next Tuesday to outline government spending plans with an economy that is starting to look in rude health: yesterday’s employment data showed it has added over 100,000 jobs this year, and interest rate rises are now increasingly likely by the end of the year.

Markets are flat. Asian markets recovered some of Wednesday’s losses yesterday, and the US session overnight was mainly uneventful with the Dow up 0.2% and the S&P 500 down just 0.1%. The NASDAQ was down 0.4% with some selling of tech stocks continuing. There wasn’t much news around but a $16 Billion US Treasury bond auction in bonds went at a lower-than-expected yield of 3.440%.

Government layoffs. Some 3000 public service jobs could go in the budget, according to reports this morning telegraphing. Our tip for the chop: the Australian National Preventative Health Agency, the force behind campaigns trying to tell people what to eat and drink over the past few years. There are also cutbacks likely at the tax office.

Shiner for Crown. James Packer had a great weekend but his company’s stock took a bit of a beating yesterday, down 2.6%. It’s one to watch today: as Ric Spooner from CMC points out here, it’s looking like it has hit a breach of support.

Packer-Murdoch meeting. Here’s a question. News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch went around to James Packer’s house on Monday morning, the day after the fight with David Gyngell. A few hours later Lachlan’s papers published the first photos of the fight. What do you think they might have talked about? You can leave your (non-defamatory) suggestions in the comments.

Stock for stories. A US tech journalist has blown the lid on what he thinks is a common practice: companies offering stock to reporters ahead of an IPO.

Rugby’s Big Data. Finally, a great example of how it’s not just a buzzword: Business Insider’s Alex Heber got a look inside the NSW Waratahs big data program this week. They get more than 9000 data points from every game and even detect how much force each player is creating and absorbing in the course of a match. It helps them reduce injuries and, yes, decide on tactics. Details here.

There’s a thing now called 4D printing. Just as you were getting to grips with how 3D printing is going to change the world, along comes innovation from MIT genius with excellent name, Skylar Tibbits. 4D printers print 3D objects that then go on to build themselves. Here’s the vision you need to understand what we’re on about:

Multitasking test. There’s a great chance you added “ability to multitask” in some form on your resume somewhere. Chances are you can’t, according to this study. If you don’t believe us, take the test.

Here comes Monica Lewinsky. The world’s most famous intern is prepping media for her essay on what’s she’s been doing for the last 10 years, which will appear in the next issue of Vanity Fair. The five things Monica Lewinsky has learnt since spending part of that famous day in the 90s under Bill Clinton’s desk shows she’ll probably never be able to move on from it.

Bonus item: Your Friday Protip – if you ever find yourself on a TV dating show, here’s the one admission you should never, ever make but the one that all the other contestants are glad you did.

