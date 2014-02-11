10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning – here’s your run-down for Tuesday. Let us know what’s going on in your world in the comments.
- Tony Abbott said this morning “there will be time to manage the transition” following Toyota’s decision to end manufacturing in 2017. The PM said on ABC radio he would meet Victorian Premier Denis Napthine in Canberra today to start discussing how to deal with the fallout. The Coalition went to the electorate insisting it was the better economic manager and the end of car manufacturing in Australia means that will now be robustly tested, with tens of thousands of jobs potentially at risk.
- Federal parliament returns today. A Newspoll in The Australian has Labor ahead 51-49 on two-party preferred but Bill Shorten’s personal approval rating is down 9 points. There’s a poll on bias at the ABC, with a majority saying the national broadcaster is fair and balanced.
- Here’s the swanky resort where Schapelle Corby enjoyed her first night of freedom following her release on parole yesterday.
- The trial that has captivated Sydney reaches its climax today. Simon Gittany will be sentenced over the murder of his fiancee, Lisa Harnum, who died after being thrown from a 15th floor balcony.
- It’s total chaos at David Jones, with the chairman Paul Mason and the two directors who were investigated over some share purchases resigning. CEO Paul Zahra decided to step down last year after some run-ins with the board and may be convinced to stay.
- NASA has announced the strongest evidence yet that there’s running water today on Mars, with these photos showing what appear to be seasonal water flows sent back from spacecraft orbiting the planet.
- There are still two bushfire emergency warnings in place for fires to the north of Melbourne. Families are being urged to leave now ahead of approaching firefronts. More than 20 homes have been destroyed in the latest blazes.
- And it looks like there may be more extreme weather on the way, with scientists saying there’s a 75% chance of an El Niño event this year.
- Australia’s Dale Begg-Smith had a massive stack in the men’s moguls at the Winter Olympics early this morning. Australia still has two hopefuls, though: Matt Graham and Brodie Summers. Another overnight highlight: Ridiculously Photogenic Medallist Cries During Her Anthem.
- There’s more today in the AFR on Australia’s technology skills gap, with one expert saying weaker economic growth has been masking a potential shortage of supply.
Bonus item: This is footage of a Delta Force capture of a suspected terrorist, Anas al-Libi, in Libya. They pull up alongside the suspect’s car in a van, then suddenly another vehicle appears to prevent any escape. They drag him from the car and it’s all over in seconds. Some more details here, but have a look at the video:
Have a good one. I’m on Twitter: @colgo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.