10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Australia’s Dale Begg-Smith stacks it. Photo: Getty / Cameron Spencer

Good morning – here’s your run-down for Tuesday. Let us know what’s going on in your world in the comments.

Bonus item: This is footage of a Delta Force capture of a suspected terrorist, Anas al-Libi, in Libya. They pull up alongside the suspect’s car in a van, then suddenly another vehicle appears to prevent any escape. They drag him from the car and it’s all over in seconds. Some more details here, but have a look at the video:

Have a good one. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.