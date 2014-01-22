10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Djok result. Photo: Getty / Michael Dodge

Good morning! Here’s your run-down for Wednesday.

Bonus item: This viral video of Stormtroopers twerking, doing the Dougie and a move from All the Single Ladies is a neat start to the day. Have a good one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.