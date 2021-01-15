Hello folks. TGIF.

1. The conversation about vaccines continues apace after the recent discourse about the efficacy of the AstraZeneca shot. Health Minister Greg Hunt is now promising a two-stage strategy to protect the population from COVID-19, which will involve a widespread roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine to most of the population and a more limited roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine to up to five million people. The end goal is herd immunity.

2. Turns out there are indeed issues with flying many hundreds of tennis players and their entourages into Melbourne during a pandemic. The Victorian government had to explain on Thursday why US player Tennys Sandgren was allowed on to a chartered flight to Melbourne for the Open, despite testing positive for coronavirus this week. Now Andy Murray has COVID-19 too. Those currently sitting in ‘red zone’ Sydney and unable to return to Victoria might have questions.

Wishing you all the best with your recovery @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/SRMQeuIxLp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2021

3. It’d be especially galling for those people given NSW reported zero cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Victoria recorded no locally acquired cases today. Meanwhile, Queensland is proposing the use of remote mining camps for quarantine.

NSW recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. The last time there were no locally acquired cases in NSW was the 24 hours to 8pm on 6 January. pic.twitter.com/1MjD93lkPQ — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 14, 2021

4. Australians have stockpiled around $200 billion in savings during the pandemic, anticipating a worse economic crisis. The money, accrued in large part thanks to record government spending measures, will help stimulate the real economy as programs such as JobKeeper and JobSeeker are wound back, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. However, coming as government support falls away and while unemployment remains high, there are “no guarantees” the spending will help local businesses, Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers argued.

5. Only one can survive. Qantas boss Alan Joyce says Australia still only has room for two major airline groups, meaning Virgin and Rex are going to be jostling for that second spot. “My personal view is that this market has never sustained three airline groups and it probably won’t into the future,” he told an online event hosted by Reuters. “You can be guaranteed that Qantas will be one of them – it’s who else is going to be in the market place post this and into the future is going to be interesting.”

6. 42% of Australian millennials are planning to find a new job this year, according to new data from LinkedIn. But they might run into issues, with 36% of respondents to the survey believing job competition will get worse and 30% seeing job openings worsening too.

7. Barring Trump from Twitter sets a ‘dangerous’ precedent, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said yesterday, though he thinks it was ultimately the right move. Dorsey called the ban “a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation,” adding: “Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us.” Dorsey described the decision to bar Trump as forced because of the effect of Trump’s words. “Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all,” he said, adding, “I believe this was the right decision for Twitter.”

I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

8. After the insurrection on the Capitol led by a pro-Trump mob, some businesses are severing their ties with the president and the Trump Organisation. Deutsche Bank, Aon, Cushman & Wakefield, and even New York City itself are among the entities that have moved to cut ties with Trump’s business. Several prominent business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, have spoken out against the riot.

9. The UK government is banning all arrivals from South America over a new coronavirus variant that originated in Brazil. The affected countries are Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Britain is currently struggling with COVID-19, with the number of hospitalised patients higher than it has ever been in the pandemic.

10. The vengeance of Big Tech is far-reaching. Snap Inc. has joined the fray, confirming it will permanently ban President Donald Trump from Snapchat when he leaves office on January 20. Snap cited Trump’s efforts to spread “misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence.” Vale.

BONUS ITEM

This is what we do to tall poppies ’round these parts.

A racing pigeon that survived an exhausting 8,000-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean from the U.S. to Australia is expected to be killed because quarantine authorities say it poses a disease risk. https://t.co/5XZRgGaPIU — The Associated Press (@AP) January 14, 2021

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.