Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

1. Victoria recorded 41 new cases on Monday – the state’s lowest daily tally in two months. U.S. tech company Salesforce has been engaged to improve the state’s contact tracing infrastructure, using a system of automated text messages. Here are today’s figures:

#COVID19VicData for 8 September, 2020. Yesterday there were 55 new cases reported and 8 lives lost. Our thoughts are with all those affected. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/GEo5Iio7vU — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 7, 2020

2. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian Government has signed deals with two pharmaceutical companies worth $1.7 billion for the supply and production of two promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Both vaccines would be primarily produced in Australia, with 3.8 million early doses of a University of Oxford vaccine produced as early as January 2021 by AstraZeneca. The prime minister said that the vaccine would be distributed for free to Australians – if they pass late stage testing.

3. Australian banks will call around 450,000 customers in the coming weeks to reassess hundreds of billions of dollars worth of loan deferrals. It’s expected around three in four deferrals will remain in place going into September. With unemployment expected to rise in the coming months, and with government support set to be slashed, it’s unclear how many customers will be in a position to repay by January.

4. The Sydney Morning Herald reports this morning that Qantas had been planning to outsource all ground handling work by 2020 for 10 years. Why is that significant? Well, it makes the company’s claim that it did so because of the coronavirus somewhat suspect. An internal company document from 2010 shows Qantas had long seen the outsourcing of ground staff as a way to simplify the business and cut costs.

5. Construction of Sydney’s second international airport is expected to start by the end of next year. Several large contractors have been shortlisted for work on the $5.3 billion Western Sydney Airport at Badgery’s Creek.

6. Melbourne businesses have expressed disappointment at the new ‘roadmap’ out of the state’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Many sectors have warned it is unlikely some businesses will ever open again due to the financial cost. Others have called for greater government support to see them through the tough period.

7. India recorded 90,000 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, overtaking Brazil as country with the second-most recorded infections. As of Monday morning local time, India had recorded 4.2 million cases and 71,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health. Only the U.S. has more known cases, but India has a far lower fatality rate, at 1.7% to the U.S.’s 3%.

8. A sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK has prompted concern that Boris Johnson’s government is losing its grip on the pandemic. The new figures raise the prospect that the UK could face a similar situation to France and Spain, where young people being infected with the virus caused a rise in hospital admissions among older and more vulnerable people a few weeks later. Almost 3000 new cases were recorded on Sunday, up more than 1000 from Saturday and the highest level since late May.

9. Anyone who buys TikTok will struggle to replicate the app’s magic if the purchase doesn’t include its recommendation algorithm, experts say. Technology experts told Business Insider that TikTok’s recommendation algorithm was stronger than those of rivals partly because the company had access to extensive training data. TikTok is thought to be wrangling over whether it can sell its recommendation algorithms to a US buyer as part of a wider deal, thanks to new Chinese rules.

10. ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games filed a new legal challenge against Apple on Friday night, arguing it should be forced to allow the game back on the App Store. Epic said since ‘Fortnite’ was kicked off the App Store, daily active users of the game on iPhone or iPad had plummeted by 60%. It revealed roughly a third of its registered users for ‘Fortnite’ worldwide are on iOS.

BONUS ITEM

Linktree CTO Mitch Malone and his wife have been travelling and working from a caravan for the past 18 months. Here’s how he says they’ve been doing it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.