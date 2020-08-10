Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

1. Victoria recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic yesterday, with 17 deaths. There were 394 coronavirus cases, the state’s lowest single-day increase for 11 days. The Victorian government also announced $60 million in additional mental health funding, following a sharp increase in the number of people presenting to hospitals for self-harm.

2. New South Wales recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. Of those, one was a returned traveller, seven were close contacts of known cases, and two were locally transmissions with no known source. Tangara School for Girls in northern Sydney has been closed for two weeks after a second case was detected at the school.

3. New Zealand just marked 100 days with no new domestic COVID-19 cases. The country implemented strict lockdown measures in April, with all restrictions on businesses lifted by June, but its borders remain closed. Health officials say they’re staying vigilant for another possible outbreak.

4. Atlassian is no longer requiring workers to go back to the office. Employees will be able to decide whether they want to work from home, in the office, or both. “While this time has been challenging, it has also presented us with an amazing opportunity to keep pushing further on this flexible way of working-and stretch our imaginations to build what work could look like,” Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar said.

5. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday evening prohibiting US individuals and companies from making “any transactions” with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. The order, set to take effect in 45 days, argues that TikTok “continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” Microsoft is still at the negotiating table to buy the app – as is Twitter.

6. Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, on the other hand, described the company’s potential acquisition of TikTok as a “poison chalice”. “I mean, this may sound self-serving, but I think that the game being more competitive is probably a good thing. But having Trump kill off the only competitor, it’s pretty bizarre,” he said.

7. The gold price broke US$2000 an ounce for the first time last week. During a global pandemic, demand for a safe-haven investment has been strong. These are the four factors driving prices higher, according to Perth Mint analyst Jordan Eliseo.

8. One of Australia’s newest tech unicorns, SafetyCulture, has seen a 57% increase in users since the middle of April. The company, valued at $1.3 billion earlier this year, provides an app named iAuditor which generates checklists companies can use to ensure they’re meeting safety requirements. The company’s COO, Alistair Venn, says the coronavirus means the definition of a dangerous workplace has “changed irrevocably”.

9. During the coronavirus, News Corp’s streaming services performed very differently from one another. Foxtel’s subscriber base contracted to fall below 2 million once again. Kayo and Binge, meanwhile, made up for the decline – adding nearly 400,000 subscribers between them.

10. More battles stewing between the tech giants – again over Apple’s App Store policies. Apple refuses to allow major gaming apps from Microsoft, Google, and Facebook onto the iPhone and iPad App Store. The reason, Apple said, is because those apps provide access to games that haven’t been rated by Apple’s review guidelines. Both Microsoft and Facebook are publicly pushing back on Apple’s policy.

The New York Times reported yesterday that last year, a White House aide asked the office of South Dakota’s governor, Kristi Noem, how to add more presidents to Mount Rushmore. For the amusement of the rest of the world, he’s gotta try it.

White House asked if Trump could be added to Mount Rushmore https://t.co/6LodMRfPVx pic.twitter.com/lT0YLOImcV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 9, 2020

