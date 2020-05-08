Happy Friday. Today we find out just how quickly Australia will return to something vaguely resembling ‘normal’ and – God willing – a timeline for when we can go to the pub.

1. This arvo we’re going to hear from the national cabinet on how they plan to relax the country’s social distancing measures. One indicator this morning shows why the feds have changed their tune on this: bank customers have asked to defer repayments on loans worth almost $160 billion, showing just how intense the financial pressure is on households right now. This feeds into Scott Morrison’s earlier call to flatten the curve of economic devastation, a big change from his earlier stance that restrictions would have to be place for six months.

2. What can we expect from this afternoon’s announcements? Reporting earlier in the week pointed to a three-stage recovery, aiming for the Australian economy to be operating largely normally by the end of July. Cafes, restaurants and retail are expected to be among the first to be allowed to recommence business. Individual states and territories will be given ultimate say on the pace of reopening. Anyway, we’ll find out with greater clarity later today.

3. Uber will lay off more than 100 Australian employees as part of its global job cuts. The company is trying to save money as the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions lead to a cratering of demand for rideshare services across the world.

4. What does that collapse in demand look like? Uber on Thursday said it lost $US2.9 billion during the first three months of 2020. The quarterly losses were greater than most investors had expected, while topping their revenue projections. Nonetheless, shares rose slightly in after-hours trading as executives said signs of a recovery were beginning to show.

5. Emirates is threatening to stand down 4,500 Australian staff after the federal government excluded it from JobKeeper. In a statement, the Dubai National Air Transport Association told Business Insider Australia it was initially told by the Australian Tax Office (ATO) it was eligible before having the rug pulled out from under it. Citing its record of paying Australian corporate tax and investing locally, the Emirati company asked the government to be included under the wage subsidy so it could keep paying staff.

6. Neobank Xinja has told customers it will now cut its savings interest rate from 2.25%, after holding out for months against the RBA and its competitors. It comes after Xinja held out for two months against two RBA cuts, even stopping customers opening new savings accounts in order to do so.

7. Surprise, surprise: the global luxury goods industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. A new study by Bain consultancy forecasts the sector will see a major decline in sales this year, up to 35%. It will take years for sales to return to 2019 levels, say experts — and the luxury market will be forever “reshaped” by the global crisis.

8. The head of Sweden’s no-lockdown coronavirus plan said the country’s heavy death toll ‘came as a surprise’. The state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told “The Daily Show” that the Swedish strategy had still been successful in many ways. But he said the no-lockdown strategy was not a conscious decision in favour of more deaths – instead he said the outsize toll was not part of the plan.

9. Clearview AI, the controversial facial recognition startup everyone was losing their minds over before we found a bigger and more pressing issue to worry about, says it will no longer provide its services to private companies. It’s not out of any noble realisation of the dangers of the system – rather, the company is facing plenty of lawsuits. The company announced it “is cancelling the accounts of every customer who was not either associated with law enforcement or some other federal, state, or local government department, office, or agency.”

10. The UK is also planning to lift some of its coronavirus restrictions, though certainly not on the same timeline as Australia. There is unlikely to be any dramatic loosening of current restrictions after the UK officially became the worst hit country in Europe. However, people will be given greater freedom to exercise and relax outdoors.

BONUS ITEM

We may have more pressing issues right now, but this is kinda cool.

Scientists are debating the potential of traveling through a black hole pic.twitter.com/IyvGz8KZo1 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) May 7, 2020

