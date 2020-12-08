Afterpay co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar.

Good morning!

1. There’s been a decidedly mixed response to the Morrison government’s reforms to casual and insecure work. The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) has rejected the proposals, claiming they will take away rights from some of Australia’s hardest-hit workers and that the bill represents a “missed opportunity” for genuine reform. “Even though we know so many casual workers are not paid more than permanent workers, it also retrospectively takes away rights they would have to paid leave,” said ACTU Secretary Sally McManus.

Just out: Professor Peetz's research shows:

– 50% of casual workers don't even get the 25% casual loading and;

– 50% work regular hours.

Casual workers are getting ripped off big time. The Governments new bill will make it worse https://t.co/zYZKljnX8L — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) December 7, 2020

2. The Reserve Bank has given its strongest indication yet that it will let buy now, pay later operators like Afterpay continue to forbid merchants from passing fees onto customers. In a speech to an AusPayNet event, RBA governor Philip Lowe said “the board’s preliminary view is that the BNPL operators in Australia have not yet reached the point where it is clear that the costs arising from the no-surcharge rule outweigh the potential benefits in terms of innovation”.

3. Virgin Australia has launched an attempt to lure frequent flyer members from its rival Qantas – by offering Qantas members a three month trial of its Velocity Discover Gold Status membership. It comes after Qantas announced an offer to attract frequent flyers from rival airlines, including Virgin Australia. Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said: “We’re pleased to welcome Qantas members to Velocity who are interested in taking advantage of cheaper fares, award-winning cabin crew, and great rewards for ongoing loyalty.”

4. Online investment platform Stake is trialling a new self-managed super fund (SMSF) that promises to allow Australians to control their superannuation investments. The company wants to make operating a SMSF reasonable for a new generation – rather than the well-heeled boomers that currently dominate the sector. CEO and founder Matt Leibowitz told Business Insider Australia that while he was an early investor in super fund disrupter Spaceship, real challengers had failed to shake up the market.

5. Uber announced on Monday that it would sell its self-driving-car unit to the startup Aurora. It comes as the company struggles to find profitability amid a global downturn in its business amid the pandemic. Uber said it would also invest $US400 million in the company as part of the deal, though the overall dollar value was not disclosed. Earlier this year, Uber made a similar move by offloading bike platform Jump to Lime as part of an investment in the startup.

6. The pound fell 1.3% against the US dollar on Monday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled he might pull out of a Brexit trade deal over EU demands. Investors had been readying for an imminent trade deal between the UK and EU over the weekend, but negotiations failed to break the deadlock, fuelling fears over a no-deal Brexit. “Things can go horribly sideways pretty quickly if EU members pack their bags and go home or PM Johnson leaves the negotiating table,” a chief market analyst said.

7. A few US coronavirus updates, as the situation continues to get out of hand. The US added over 1 million cases of coronavirus in the first five days of December and recorded a 10% increase in cases over the past week, according to the COVID Tracking project. Despite the CDC’s recommendation that the American public does not travel for Thanksgiving, a high number of travellers flew throughout the holiday, with over 1 million passing airports last Sunday alone.

8. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has issued a new report estimating that the US coronavirus death toll will reach 539,000 by April. About 282,000 American deaths from the virus had been reported as of Monday. The report predicts COVID-19 vaccines will prevent 9,000 deaths before April 1 and “speed the transition back to normal” later in the year.

9. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the winter surge of COVID-19 cases will be the “worst event” in US history. “This is not just the worst public health event,” Birx said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “This is the worst event that this country will face, not just from a public health side.”

10. President Donald Trump is planning a made-for-TV exit from the White House to steal attention from President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Axios reported.

Sources told the outlet that Trump is planning to fly to Florida on Air Force One to stage a rally at the same time Biden is sworn in at a socially distanced inauguration in Washington, DC, on January 20. That would break with Inauguration Day traditions designed to showcase the stability of US democracy.

BONUS ITEM

Japan has completed its 3-billion-mile mission to collect dust from an asteroid. The spacecraft dropped the asteroid material into the Australian outback on Saturday. That made Japan the first nation to collect samples from a space rock. The photos are pretty cool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.