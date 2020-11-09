Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hello all. Hope you emerged from the days-long ordeal of the U.S. election with your sanities intact.

1. Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States, after the major U.S. networks called it in the early hours of Sunday our time. The victory was called after it became clear the Biden/Harris ticket had prevailed in Pennsylvania, a key swing state. (Business Insider and its partner Decision Desk HQ actually called it a whole day earlier.)

2. As President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, delivered their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, their overarching theme for the country was hope. Biden and Harris will be tasked with governing a fractured nation, inflamed by the culture wars of the Trump years and divisions over how to control the coronavirus pandemic. Biden played up the role as a steady hand who would govern as a consensus-builder.

3. Trump has not conceded as yet. In fact, he’s still tweeting about it being a stolen election. Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders on Sunday said that no one from the White House has contacted the former vice president since he was declared the projected winner of the election. “I think the White House has made clear what their strategy is here and that they are going to continue to participate and push forward these flailing and in many respects, baseless, legal strategies,” Sanders said.

“We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

4. Whaddya know, folks: another zero COVID-19 day for Victoria and indeed Australia as a whole. That puts the state at 10 consecutive days, which is of course amazing. NSW also recorded zero new local transmissions yesterday, with three in hotel quarantine.

Yesterday there were 0 new cases and 0 lives lost reported. 10,653 test results were received. There are 4 active cases. There are 2 cases with unknown source. More info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/IQo6JcpPkL — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 8, 2020

5. The ‘ring of steel’ around Melbourne is now gone. There is no longer a 25-kilometre limit on travel from home for Melburnians, cinemas and galleries will reopen, and restrictions in guests visiting a home will be relaxed.

6. Victoria is also the next state to join the trans-Tasman travel bubble. Under the agreement, people from New Zealand are able to enter Victoria without having to quarantine for 14 days once they arrive. Victoria joins New South Wales, Tasmania and the Northern Territory in the bubble.

7. Sky News Australia now has one of the biggest social media reaches of any Australian media organisation. The News Corporation-owned channel has grown its massive audience in just over a year since changing its digital strategy in mid-2019. An investigation by Business Insider Australia has found the channel’s best performing content comes from commentators on their evening opinion shows sharing sensationalist and sometimes misleading content on international topics.

8. Up to 7% of all early super withdrawals were ineligible, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has revealed to Business Insider Australia, but acknowledged it has so far handed out zero fines. The tax office says 1,713 people have come forward of their own accord and confessed they weren’t eligible to withdraw. More than $34 billion has been withdrawn under the early release scheme, which with little scrutiny of applicants has been slammed by some critics as a “free for all”.

9. There are now at least 50 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe. With about 10 million, the United States makes up about a fifth of the world’s total cases.

10. Streaming service Stan, owned by Nine Entertainment, will create a bespoke sports channel after beating Foxtel to the rugby union broadcast rights. It’s expected Stan Sport, a new player in the sports streaming space to potentially challenge Foxtel’s Kayo, will be announced today.

BONUS ITEM

Now is the time to reflect on wonderful quotes of the Trump era.

I will be thinking about this for maybe a year now pic.twitter.com/owv42FfV01 — Chris Somerville (@chrisomerville) March 15, 2018

