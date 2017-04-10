You guys. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. You’re most likely either at work or on your way to work right now. You probably had a great weekend. But how much better would the weekend be if you were still on it? The UK Greens Party wants to make every weekend a long weekend, and this is how we all could make it happen if we chose.

2. Markets. and traders shrugged off concerns about Syria and a weaker than expected US jobs report. It’s earnings week in the US and growth is expected to be down on last quarter, but not by much. In Australia, the ASX 200 is headed for a higher opening and we’ll be waiting on ABS housing finance data for February. The dollar is under pressure and it looks like the iron ore price rout is over, for now.

3. The Masters was amazing. The leaderboard on the final two days was as packed with talent as anyone could remember, but it came down to, as commentors noted “the artist and the technician”. That’s Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose. And we’re still waiting on the winner, but the real highlight was the buddy hi-fives and winks they shared in the final few holes.

UPDATE: The artist won.

4. Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates out of his apartment in 1975. He just told us what he learned about investing at that time and how he applied it to turn Bridgewater into the world’s largest hedge fund today. If you want to know some other thing Ray Dalio thinks, here’s his full chat with our editor-in-chief Henry Blodget, where he helped launched Henry’s new weekly show, The Bottom Line.

5. And while we’re talking about successful people, here’s what Mark Zuckerberg and 10 other overachievers read every morning.

6. The world is waiting to see what happens next in Syria. The Trump administration appears torn over whether to support removing Assad from power and US senator Rand Paul reckon the missile strikes on Friday were “an inappropriate way to start a war“. But less than four years ago, Trump was urging then US president Barack Obama to stay out of Syria. Here’s how he went from there to going further than Obama ever did and this is an excellent explainer if you’re ready to get your head around the Syrian “situation”:

7. Federal treasurer Scott Morrison is working on his May budget, where, according to The Australian, it’s expected to have a significant focus on the nation’s housing affordability crisis. Here’s why your negative gearing plan is still safe.

8. This is a border:

Picture: Jérôme. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

And this is a border:

Picture: ISS Expedition 28 crew (NASA Earth Observatory), Wikimedia Commons

And these are 18 other striking pictures of international borders around the world, from waterfalls to dining rooms. Including that wall that yes, does already exist between the US and Mexico.

9. One way or another, we’re going to land on the moon again, soonish. It could be one of five teams this year trying to win the $US20 million Google Lunar XPRIZE, or Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Whoever it is will be first to report whether the six cheap rayon US flags planted there are now, as suspected, tattered strips of white cloth.

10. Quantum computing is here, and it will change the world. It’s actually been here for a few years, because Australia’s universities lead the world in its development. But it’s now here for the first time outside a university, running a Commonwealth Bank simulator.

BONUS ITEM: Back in 1997, Tiger Woods was both artist and technician. Before you watch his iconic chip from 2005 again, read this account of it from his caddy Steve Williams, which makes it even more incredible.

