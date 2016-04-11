A good week for Danny Willett. Picture: Getty Images

1. Brit Danny Willett was the last man to enter the US Masters, because he was waiting on his wife to give birth to their first baby boy. She did, he jumped on the plane, and on the ninth hole today, he was five strokes behind Jordan Spieth. Spieth melted down, dropped six strokes in four holes, and suddenly Willett was in the clubhouse leading by three shots. Spieth, incredibly, still had a chance to snatch it from Willett with two holes to play, but he blew it in one the most pulsating final nine holes in golf, ever.

2. To markets, and things are a smidge brighter for the second week in April, with the June SPI 200 contracts rising 20 points at the close on Friday night. The local market is down 2.85% since the start of April, dragged under by the banks and miners. But here come earning reports from the US for the first quarter, and Wall Street’s bracing for horrible news.

3. This turbulent Aussie dollar. Well, not the actual dollar, but predictions of where it’s headed. The CBA reckons 80 cents by mid-2016, but says it’s currently overvalued at 76 cents. RBA board member John Edwards tried to talk it down last week, but Morgan Stanley believe – hope – it might rally back toward the 77/78 cent region. But then, here’s why they reckon it’s could be heading back to 70 cents. Pfft. Forecasting.

4. In data this week, Greg McKenna is a happy man. That’s because NAB’s Business Survey out tomorrow and he reckons it’s Australia’s best economic indicator. We also get Westpac consumer sentiment Wednesday and another massive spike in employment in Thursday’s employment data. Offshore, we get China inflation data today, US retail sales Wednesday and the IMF and IEA both issue important reports. It’s all here in McKenna’s diary of all the key data and events.

5. Who would win in a dogfight between Russia’s Su-35 and the US’s F-22 jets? For starters, the F-22 can’t pull off “Pugachev’s Cobra”:

Play GIF Минобороны России A Su-30M shows off its impressive climbing ability.

That means the Su-35 could outmaneouvre the F-22 in a classic dogfight. But while the Su-35 shows a radar blip about the size of a dinner table, the stealthy F-22 looks like a marble. So who has the best planes?

6. Malcolm Turnbull has a battle plan. Business Insider’s Australia editor-in-chief Paul Colgan writes this morning that the PM’s election pitch is now clear: he will argue the Coalition is best-placed to manage the transition in Australia’s economy, painting Labor as stuck in a bygone industrial age and having no proposals for the modern economy. This is not without its risks – even the RBA is saying the transition has the potential to get a bit complicated, especially by the high Australian dollar. And to have a plan, you need to make sure your treasurer knows about it too.

7. Oh dear. This is an ill-advised post, but it’s out there now, so let’s deal with it. It’s the stuffy old guide to 10 words and phrases you should know if you want to talk like a millennial, because “what’s considered ‘groovy’ yesterday may be ‘dope’ tomorrow”. Please, if you’re not a millennial, don’t try this at home.

8. A Sunday in Hell is the unofficial name given to the Paris-Roubaix bike race. It’s the third big event of the cycling season. Some cyclists consider it to be the best and most exciting race, while others (read “English”) – simply refuse to ride in it because it’s dangerous, hewn from back roads and cobblestones. But Aussie veteran Mathew Hayman rode in it this year, won it, and got to kiss the ugliest trophy in sport for his efforts:

Top stuff.

9. Books! They’re still around, and as great as ever. And if you’ve just wrangled all the family onto a plane for the school holidays, you might need a good one after shoving the noisy ones into Kids’ Club for the day. Jacquelyn Smith at BI US asked her colleagues for the ones that changed their lives forever, and got a pretty impressive list of 24 for you to choose from.

10. Developers, developers, developers. If former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer gave the tech world anything, it was that call in a 2000 Windows launch. Now, it’s becoming clear his replacement, Satya Nadella, is pushing the same line, but without all the whoopin’ and hollerin’ and hi-fivin’ and terrible ads. Here’s why Nadella is playing a deeper game with Microsoft than anyone gave him credit for.

BONUS ITEM: This is a knife:

The world’s largest Bowie Knife, in fact. And it rightly now has a home in the town of Bowie, Texas.

Have a great day.

