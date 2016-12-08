Elevator pitch. Picture: Universal Pictures

Good morning.

1. So who’s making money off the Trump rally? You can attribute a large chunk of that to Goldman Sachs. A very large chunk – about a third, in fact. Market legend Art Cashin said GS “has provided 441 of the 1363 points that the Dow has rallied”. Boom:

It’s enough to make Greg McKenna say “Goodness me”. Futures traders on the ASX have marked the SPI 200 up 0.9% anticipating a 48-point gain on the local at 10am, and approaching a significant technical level.

2. Even the scientific polls couldn’t have got this one wrong:

You can read his full interview with TIME here, but the bit making the most news is Trump’s hard line on companies looking to move out of the US. Trump said he told Reince Priebus, the next White House chief of staff:

“Hey, Reince, I want to get a list of companies that have announced they’re leaving. I can call them myself. Five minutes apiece. They won’t be leaving. OK?”

3. Meanwhile, Trump’s Cabinet is starting to look like a legendary unit from the Iraq War. Major General James Mattis, Colonel John F. Kelly and Colonel Joe Dunford carried out one of the most aggressive, high-speed attacks and the longest ground march in Marine Corps history as part of the 1st Marine Division. And if the President-elect gets his way, they will once again be serving together – in the White House.

4. NASA’s been busy, probably trying to convince Donald Trump it’s important. Its Cassini spacecraft just released its first close-ups of a mysterious hurricane on Saturn. And it also just spotted a massive hole growing on the surface of the Sun. Here come all the “solar storms will plunge us in an EMP Armageddon” stories.

5. This must be the worst match point in tennis history:

But to be fair to Kiki Bertens, IPTL rules meant she had no choice.

6. Australians don’t like to think too much about investing. Most brains lurch toward “real estate”, but it’s heartening to see “super” slowly gaining traction. But here’s why David Bach, a self-made millionaire and bestselling author, says both are terrible choices which “will destroy your financial life”.

7. The future of tech always looks exciting, but rarely gets exciting:

Apple seems to have the design wall after rumours of an iPhone 7S emerged which, if true, will mark the fourth straight year Apple makes the same-looking iPhone. But when Gene Munster predicts Apple will make an iPhone with a foldable screen, it’s worth looking at.

8. The movie version of “Fifty Shades of Grey” was so awful, Universal made a sequel. “Fifty Shades Darker” will no doubt be just as corny as hell, and no doubt rake in just as many hundreds of millions of dollars when it’s released on Valentine’s Day next year. Here’s the first trailer, with Kim Basinger in it. And Johnny Depp is the most overpaid actor for the second year in a row.

9. Oh, boxers. That thing happened again where the presser turned into a fight. Only this one is impressive for British heavyweight contender Dereck Chisora’s table-throwing skills:

10. Got a toddler? Then you’ve got a screaming toddler. Here’s the best thing to do when your child has a tantrum, according to the “Toddler Whisperer”.

BONUS ITEM: Virgin Australia’s new safety video is a bit rubbish weird:

