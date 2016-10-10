This should be good. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. We could talk about where Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton stand on climate change, or women’s health, or the economy. But that would be pointless, because all anyone cares about is how Trump will wriggle his way out of those p…y comments in today’s second US presidential nominee debate. It starts at midday AEDT. Just tune into something and it will be on.

2. There’s plenty of commentary out there about how Trump has not only just killed off any faint hope he had of winning the election, he’s poisoned the GOP for a long time to come. That’s unlikely, because if the Democrats can recover from a sitting US president engaging in sex acts with a 22-year-old in the Oval Office that would make a porn star blush, the GOP can recover from essentially giving its faithful the nominee they actually wanted to vote for. But there’s no question that right now, the GOP is broken and today Evan Siegfried, Republican strategist and commentator, is here to tell us by how much and who can fix it.

3. Markets are… tentative. December SPI 200 futures closed up 8 points on Saturday morning, but the rally in the Aussie and Kiwi dollars, along with the push higher in USDJPY, hint at expectations of a Clinton victory in today’s debate. That could see a risk-on tone in Asia today which could help stocks.

4. This is exciting – if you’re into big market crashes. Citibank’s technical analysts have spotted a similarity between current price action in the S&P 500 and that which preceded the 1987 stock market collapse:

This is why they say it gives them “the chills”.

5. Data! It could be a busy week, with expectations of a US Fed hike climbing after non-farm payrolls were subdued, but not awful on Friday night. So the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday will be watched closely. It’s also the start of earnings season. September monthly reports start arriving in China, and New Zealand has a jam-packed Thursday, with 2015/16 crown accounts, job ads, the performance of manufacturing index, the food price index and the ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence index. And in Australia, the release of the NAB business survey, Westpac consumer sentiment, and the Melbourne Institute consumer inflation expectations survey are all kind of big deals for the local economy and markets. Best to settle in with Greg McKenna’s diary.

6. Mining to dining. Gina Rinehart isn’t waiting for iron ore to recover. She’s been snapping up cattle stations for the past year – one in WA and two in the Top End – and has now formed a company to make the biggest play of all. Rinehart’s Australian Outback Beef Pty Ltd is 33% owned by Chinese real estate enterprise Shanghai CRED and looks like the best chance China has yet of securing a chunk of Australian cattle station giant S Kidman & Co.

7. Microsoft Paint has hung in there for 31 years now. As a reward, Microsoft has finally decided to give it a huge makeover – and it actually looks pretty cool. Especially when you consider its new 3D powers and the pending arrival of HoloLens:



8. Are you comfortable working alone? Don’t dwell on the past or feel sorry for yourself? Then you might be mentally strong. Here all all the other things mentally strong people don’t think about.

9. Dave Asprey is making millions by selling Bulletproof Coffee blended with grass-fed unsalted butter and coconut oil. He’s loving life so much, he plans on living until he’s 180. And the lengths he is going to are extraordinary.

10. Look, it’s great that adults want to dress up as superheroes and let off some steam. As a wise man once said, the world don’t move to the beat of just one drum. But for everyone else, that doesn’t mean cosplay at gatherings such as New York Comic Con isn’t getting weirder, more cringeworthy and admittedly, sometimes, cooler than ever.

BONUS ITEM: Mondays are awful. But at least you’re not this guy:

