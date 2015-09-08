Some signs your boss hates you are more obvious than others. Picture: Lucasfilm

1. To the markets, and the US and Canada are back online tonight after public holidays. That still didn’t stop Shanghai’s daily ups and downs from knocking the the ASX200 down 0.2% after recovering from earlier losses above 1%. (But David Scutt reckons this might be about to come to an end.) China also released its FX reserves data, which showed a $94bn decline in August – one of the biggest declines on record. And it’s a big day for the region today, with China’s trade data for August out at midday.

2. It’s also Greg McKenna’s favourite data day here at home, with the NAB business survey out at 11.30am. He’s watching NSW and Victoria to see if we’re all just imagining this “economic weakness”. Here’s all you need to know before the big drop.

3. And here’s another McKenna position which surprises even him – buy. Now he’s done his techs, he’s found that:

“…on many levels the Aussie move has been both very far and very fast. The ASX is not quite as far or fast which means the market is not as oversold.

Huh. For those that need a dollar chart:

4. Does your boss:

Ask you for input?

Make eye contact with you?

Invite you to meetings?

Agree with you a lot?

Ask about your family?

If you answered “no” to all of those, it’s probably because they hate you. Sorry. Here’s another 15 signs to feed your growing paranoia.

5. Apple’s big reveal. You’ll get all the details on Thursday morning about what’s coming from the Cupertino colossus, which has hired its biggest venue for a product launch in nearly 20 years. We know there’s an iPhone update, (Pink, stronger, clearer.) But here’s all the possible details on a bigger iPad, better Siri, and upgraded Apple TV and Watch. And Matt Johnston reckons this is the highlight for him – the new task switcher:

Play GIF Business Insider The new task switcher in action.

6. Brexit is the new Grexit, but the reason it could be on the cards is nothing to do with economic policy. It’s all about the Syrian refugee tragedy and Brit PM David Cameron’s catch-22 position. He’s damned if he does swing with the EU and open the country’s doors to more refugees, because the harsh fact is, Britons don’t want that and his party can’t afford defections to anti-immigration party UKIP. He’s damned if he doesn’t because ING reckons that could possibly translate into a Brexit, and UK big business would give that a very big thumbs-down.

7. The US has a thing called “breakfast month” and it’s on right now. If you’re keen to try making a different start to every day in September, you should start right here, where 38 nutrition experts gave us their perfect start to the day. LA dietician Vandana Sheth puts a lot of effort in, with:

Nonfat Greek yogurt mixed with berries and a small handful of a whole-grain, high-fibre cereal; or steel-cut oatmeal cooked in soy milk with chia seeds, walnuts, cinnamon, and honey; or sautéed vegetables (onion, garlic, jalapeno, tomato, and spinach) topped with cubed tofu or shredded mozzarella cheese along with a slice of whole-grain toast.

But there’s plenty off egg/corn/avo-style options as well.

8. Armchair cars – you know it makes sense:

They’ve been around the YouTubes for a few years now, but are they real? BI US took one for a spin and the answer is yes. So much yes.

9. Netflix in the news. The streaming giant’s chief product officer Neil Hunt has told Digital Spy that “Top Gear” wasn’t worth the rumoured $US7 million per episode Amazon paid for it, then later clarified it by saying it wasn’t for Netflix to judge, which he already had. In a busy day for Hunt, he also told Gizmodo why Netflix will never allow users to play back its content offline, and the reason why actually made sense.

10. Oh, and when your daughter says she’s heading out to “Netflix and chill” with that mopey kid across the street with the backwards cap and neck tatts, here’s what she really means.

Have a great day. Not like this:

BONUS ITEM: Fist-sized hailstones smashing into the ocean off Italy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

