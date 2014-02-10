10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning, and welcome to Monday.
Here’s what you need to know.
- The federal government will announce a royal commission into union corruption this week. Prime Minister Tony Abbott says it will shine a light into “dark corners” of Australian life, and says Labor’s opposition to the commission is akin to wanting to run “a protection racket for a protection racket”. Fairfax has more revelations this morning on kickbacks to union officials.
- Firefighters are battling dozens of fire fronts in Victoria, where conditions have been described as the worst since the tragic Black Saturday fires of 2009. At least 10 homes have been destroyed.
- Middle managers are the big target in the public service jobs purge.
- Drug trafficker Schapelle Corby gets out of jail this week, possibly as early as today. Friends will throw her a big party, but it appears she won’t be welcome at the family compound where her sister Mercedes lives.
- Telstra has been working with Google to introduce the search giant’s TV technology – Chromecast – in Australia.
- Commonwealth Bank is expected to report a thumping $4.1 billion profit for the first half of the year this week.
- DJs chairman Paul Mason is reported to be considering a plan to remove the two directors who bought shares in the company after a merger proposal from Myer and days before the release of strong sales data.
- The increasing age profile of first-time mothers has been linked to the 75% increase in the rate of caesarean sections in births in Australia.
- Flappy Bird, an infuriatingly difficult game that rocketed to the top of both the Apple and Google app charts, is being removed from the App Store by its creator.
- There was no medal for Australia’s Torah Bright in the slopestyle event at the Winter Olympics in Sochi – she finished seventh – but she’ll be back to defend her half-pipe title on Wednesday.
Bonus item: This snowboarder at Sochi, who painted his phone number onto his helmet while performing at the Winter Olympics, and then got sent so many messages and nude pictures from fans that his iPhone broke.
