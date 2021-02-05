Getty Images

Good morning, folks. It’s Friday, that day we all know and love.

1. There were zero new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria today. So that’s nice. Meanwhile, epidemiologists in The Age this morning are expressing concern that COVID-19 will continue to leak out of quarantine unless “more is urgently done to address the threat of aerosol transmission”.

Yesterday there were 0 new locally acquired cases reported, and 3 in hotel quarantine. 14,612 test results were received #EveryTestHelps us to #StaySafeStayOpen.

More info will be available later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/mSscIqALXM — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 4, 2021

2. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has revealed the COVID-19 test results for 495 tennis players and staff have come back negative. The test results for 12 people are still pending. Tiley says the Victorian health department’s policy on Australian Open crowds remains the same. “There’s contact tracing set up, crowds are divided into zones and there’s physical distancing. No one will have to sit on top of each other,” he said.

3. Australia will receive an extra 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday. The extra doses will bring Australia’s total vaccine arsenal to 150 million doses. Phase one of Australia’s vaccine rollout, which will rely on the Pfizer shots, is on track to begin this month.

4. Australia’s anti-siphoning list expires on April 1st, raising questions about the future of sport on free-to-air television. The list designates major sporting events the communications minister believes should be available to Australians free of charge, and gives free-to-air broadcasters the right to buy rights to those events before subscription competitors. Advocates are concerned that the deadline is drawing near with no public consultation or conversation about the expiry of the list.

No one is really talking about it despite the fact the sunset date is in less than two months, and several people I spoke to are concerned the government will just let it lapse, which could present a massive change to how people watch sport in Australia — henno (@jrhennessy) February 4, 2021

5. Western Australia’s lockdown is set to end tonight. Some restrictions will remain, like the mask mandate. “A post-lockdown transition period for the Perth and Peel regions to keep WA safe and resume a more COVID-safe way of life will remain in place until 12.01am Sunday morning, 14 February – allowing for the full 14-day incubation period to run its course,” Mr McGowan said.

6. The GameStop saga has ignited Australian activity in the market as a serious number of new investors sign up for a range of broker platforms. In January, Stockspot said it saw a 50% increase in new signups alone while eToro claimed one million to date this year. “Just over the last couple of months, I’m starting to see that that level of excitement that we saw back in ’99, which I haven’t seen since,” Stockspot founder Chris Brycki told Business Insider Australia.

7. While we’re talking GameStop: is the dream dead? Shares fell below $67 in Thursday trades – quite a fall from the intraday highs of over $450. Short interest in the stock has decreased, according to S3 Partners.

8. Keith Gill, the trader known on Reddit for reaping hefty gains from GameStop’s stock spike, is under investigation, The New York Times reported. Gill rose to internet fame as pseudonyms Roaring Kitty and u/DeepFuckingValue when GameStop skyrocketed. (Sorry for cussing, if you have an issue with that.) Regulators are probing whether his investment broke rules associated with his job as a financial advisor.

9. Elon Musk said his brain chip company Neuralink is working to initiate human trials by the end of the year. On the other hand, Musk said in 2019 it would be testing the AI brain chips on humans by the end of 2020. Musk told Clubhouse users on Sunday that the company’s chip implant allowed a monkey to play video games using its mind.

10. Apple’s planned VR headset will reportedly come with more than 12 cameras and eye-tracking technology, according to a report in The Information. It could also cost about $US3,000 and come with interchangeable headbands. An Apple headset has been in talks for some time now and would compete with Facebook and Sony.

BONUS ITEM

This is very funny, if the thought of a disastrous Zoom call isn’t too close to home.

