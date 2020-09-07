Getty Images

Good morning all.

1. First, Victoria. Melbourne’s stage four lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond September 13, when they were originally scheduled to end, while stage three restrictions will ease slightly in regional Victoria. The “slow, steady and safe” path out of lockdown for the city means Melburnians won’t be seeing anything resembling normal lift until late November at the earliest.

#COVID19VicData for 6 September, 2020. There were 63 new cases and 5 deaths reported in Victoria in the past 24 hours. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/M9zpoShNRb — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 5, 2020

2. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW. Two mystery cases – a northern Sydney man and a western Sydney child – are among them. Health authorities say they are closing in on the source of the CBD cluster, which has grown to 64 cases.

Ten new cases of #COVID19 were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,925. Of the ten new cases:

– 4 are returned traveller in hotel quarantine

– 4 are locally acquired and linked to a known cluster

– 2 are under investigation pic.twitter.com/xhNKyQHqIh — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) September 6, 2020

3. Uber Australia unveiled its first Movement Index, highlighting the changing patterns of behaviour across Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. It found that during the height of the coronavirus restrictions, commute times shifted earlier. The report also found that dinner times changed from 8pm to 6pm. However, in cities like Sydney, behaviour has largely shifted back to pre-pandemic levels.

4. Creditors, owed $6.8 billion by Virgin Australia, agreed to a deal which will see Virgin 2.0 take to the skies. They approved the deal by US Bain Capital to relaunch Virgin as a budget airline, agreeing to receive cents on the dollar in doing so. Had they rejected it, the airline’s assets would have been sold instead.

5. The use of cash has been steadily declining across Australia, according to the CEO of the Royal Australian Mint. Charities have been seeing a decline in cash donations as well, and have been offering different options for people to donate. Fundraising events have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, as events have been cancelled or postposed.

6. Prime Minister Scott Morrison came up short at the end of last week in his attempts to get all of the states and territories to agree on a plan that would allow the country’s borders to open by Christmas. With Western Australia refusing to sign on to a national definition of ‘hotspot’, Morrison said this marks the end of the National Cabinet’s consensus-seeking decision-making model.

7. Zip has become one of Australia’s largest 200 publicly traded companies on the back of aggressive growth. It comes on the back of a major deal struck with eBay as well as an expansion into the US via its acquisition of QuadPay. “Going forward, we will be looking at smaller bets in other markets and looking at how to become a true global powerhouse,” co-founder Peter Gray told Business Insider Australia.

8. Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic defaulted out of the U.S. Open after hitting a line judge with a ball. After losing a game, Djokovic hit a ball back to the judge, hitting her in the neck, and she collapsed to the ground. It did not appear intentional.

Djokovic’s run of form:

– organises tournament where everyone gets coronavirus

– launches breakaway union that most players don’t want

– gets disqualified from US Open for hitting a line judge pic.twitter.com/YEPVG7hWng — Henry Mance (@henrymance) September 6, 2020

9. The 10 wealthiest tech billionaires lost a combined $US44 billion in net worth amid a tech sell-off that ended an 11-day rally. Jeff Bezos saw the biggest personal drop at $US9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the wealthiest woman, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, is also on the list. For the billionaires affected, including Bezos, Scott, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates, the drop in wealth represents only a fraction of their collective net worth.

10. The big political ~scandal~ of the weekend was a report in The Atlantic that Donald Trump described American Marines who lost their lives during a crucial World War I battle as “suckers” and “losers”. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump reportedly told senior staff members before a scheduled visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France to commemorate the centennial of the end of World War I.

BONUS ITEM

Start your week off right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.