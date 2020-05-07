Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Hello folks. We’re one day away from the national cabinet deciding whether we’ll be relaxing Australia’s lockdown. Until then, you have nowhere else to be but reading this very newsletter.

1. The national cabinet meets tomorrow to decide on whether tough coronavirus social distancing measures will be relaxed. 7NEWS is reporting the ban on group gatherings could be lifted, allowing up to 10 people to meet at a family home. Responding to these reports, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this morning it would be “unlikely” there would be any changes before Mothers Day on Sunday.

2. Panic buying saw Australia’s retail sector record its best month ever in March – merely setting it up for a tremendous fall in April. While food, alcohol, hardware, household good, electronics all jumped, discretionary spending on things like footwear plummeted. With April expected to feel the bite of government restrictions, economists now expect next month to break another record: the biggest monthly fall.

3. You don’t have what it takes to be a day trader, bucko. That’s essentially what financial regulator ASIC said in their latest press release, warning it had seen a huge rise in short-term speculative trades since volatility swept the market in March. In other words, a lot of people are looking at the wild swings in the ASX and seeing dollar signs. “Even market professionals find it hard to ‘time’ the market in a turbulent environment, and the risk of significant losses is a regular challenge,” ASIC said. “For retail investors to attempt the same is particularly dangerous, and likely to lead to heavy losses – losses that could not happen at a worse time for many families.”

4. Foxtel will remain the home of HBO after resigning a content deal with WarnerMedia. This might seem like a minor line item, but there’s some intrigue afoot here – Nine-owned streaming service Stan was keen to poach the deal, which would have been a devastating blow for Foxtel, which is already struggling on numerous fronts. Keeping HBO, its partner of decades, will no doubt help it keep subscribers onboard.

5. Something to look forward to: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says we could see flights between Melbourne and Sydney for as little as $19 when coronavirus restrictions are lifted. “We’ll make sure we get as many people travelling as possible,” Joyce said. It highlights just how desperately airlines need to get demand back up in order to remain viable.

6. Australia has a new unicorn: Judo Bank. The challenger bank raised $230 million in fresh equity at a post-money valuation north of $1 billion, which puts it in the much-vaunted unicorn club alongside other Aussie companies like Canva, Atlassian and Airwallex. Judo, which lends to small and medium-sized business, was licensed to take deposits just a year ago.

7. Some experts say the office as we knew it is gone thanks to COVID-19, and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other safety measures to let employees return. Here’s an interesting peek at what it could look like – though one might reasonably ask whether smaller companies have the resources to implement anything like this.

8. An Amazon VP hit back at his former colleague who quit in protest after the company fired workers who raised safety concerns. Tim Bray announced on Monday that he quit his job as a vice president at Amazon because of the company’s firing of employees who raised concerns about safety in warehouses amid the spread of COVID-19. One of his former colleagues, Brad Porter, a vice president and engineer at Amazon, responded to Bray’s criticism, calling it “deeply offensive to the core.”

9. Google is tightening its belt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quite literally, in one case: employees have been told they can’t expense food and other perks while working from home, as they’re made to forego the company’s usual free meals. Tragic.

10. The world should brace itself for a second and even a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic before the population achieves sufficient immunity to the virus, according to German researchers. “We know with great certainty that there will be a second wave. The majority of scientists are sure of this,” said Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute.

BONUS ITEM

Anyone else watching “The Last Dance” on Netflix? It’s a Jordan hagiography but I like it a lot anyhow. Apparently the resale prices for the legendary Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” have doubled since the most recent eps of the doco aired. The most recent release of the sneakers, which came in 2015, sell for an average of $US836, according to StockX, however since Sunday, pairs have sold for as much as $US1700.

