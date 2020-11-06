Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Friday. Will we know who the new President of the United States is before we go to bed tonight? Maybe!

1. The U.S. election hasn’t been called, but Joe Biden has more paths to victory than Donald Trump does. Key swing state Pennsylvania could be done counting its remaining mail ballots on Thursday local time, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. Biden has been cutting into Trump’s lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted, particularly those in the Philadelphia suburbs. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he’ll secure the Electoral College majority necessary to win the presidency, according to Insider and Decision Desk HQ projections.

PA Presidential Election Results Trump (R): 50.18% (3,240,328 votes)

Biden (D): 48.67% (3,142,426 votes) Trump Margin: +97,902

Estimated: > 95% votes in More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020

2. But either way, it’s looking increasingly like there will be a split government – with Republicans keeping the Senate. U.S. stocks extended their multiday rally on Thursday as investors turned increasingly bullish toward the prospect of a divided government. Healthcare and tech stocks fuelled indexes’ gains. A split government would be unlikely to further regulate and tax the industries as Democrats had hoped.

3. Australia has secured two more COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Under new deals, Novavax will supply 40 million vaccine doses for Australia, while Pfizer and BioNTech will supply 10 million. his brings the number of vaccine candidates Australia will have access to up to four.

4. Speaking of which: Victoria has recorded another double zero day of COVID-19. We love to see it, don’t we? New South Wales also reported zero yesterday, with two in hotel quarantine. Overall, the picture is looking very good.

Another day of double zero. Yesterday there were zero new cases and zero lives lost. The 14 day average is 1.3 and there are 2 cases with an unknown source. More info here and also later today: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/YuOYkv9tlq — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 5, 2020

5. Australian Mark McVeigh settled with Rest Super out of court this week after a two-year battle over its climate change strategy. The $57 billion fund publicly committed to a zero carbon footprint by 2050 as a result, as well as making a range of other major pledges. The case highlights growing recognition of the responsibility of funds and companies to manage climate risk, and the potential legal consequences they face for failure to do so.

6. Qantas and Jetstar are launching more flights between Victoria and New South Wales as the border between the states is set to open on November 23. The airlines will operate more than 250 flights a week on five routes. The flight routes include Melbourne to Sydney and Mildura to Sydney.

7. Adani has renamed its Australian group to ‘Bravus’, which the company said means ‘brave’. Not so, according to Latin experts speaking to The Guardian. In fact, the closest translation you could find for ‘bravus’ would be something more like “mercenary”, “assassin” or “sword for hire”. Oops.

8. Big four bank NAB has provisioned $2.76 billion for “potential COVID-19 impacts,” triple its earlier allocation. NAB’s full year results acknowledged “rising delinquencies” that were occuring outside its loan deferral program. “Asset quality is starting to deteriorate given economic disruptions caused by COVID-19. While the outlook remains uncertain, further deterioration is expected,” CEO Ross McEwan said.

9. Uber on Thursday released financial results of its third quarter. For the three months ended July 31, Uber lost more than $US1 billion on revenues of $US3.13 billion. “Despite an uneven pandemic response and broader economic uncertainty, our global scope, diversification, and the team’s tireless execution delivered steadily improving results,” chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press release. Shares of the company fell in late trading following the release.

10. Bitcoin continued its post-election day surge on Thursday. The cryptocurrency’s high of more than $US15,200 in Thursday afternoon trades represented its highest level since January 2018. In January 2018, bitcoin was in the early stages of unravelling much of its previous year’s gains as the cryptocurrency deflated from a high of nearly $US20,000 in December 2017.

BONUS ITEM

Some light viewing for you.

This nine-seater electric plane can fly regional routes emissions free pic.twitter.com/5RNswgWMNl — Tech Insider (@techinsider) November 5, 2020

