Sydney trains are in the spotlight over links to labour exploitation. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

Top of the morning to you.

1. Sydney trains could be being built by exploited Uighur labourers. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the company building them, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), has been linked to the exploitation of the heavily persecuted minority group, and been blacklisted from the U.S. over national security concerns. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she’s “concerned” by the revelations.

2. Australians look like they’ll be ‘stapled’ to one super fund for life under new superannuation reforms proposed by the federal government. The measure is intended to cut down on workers collecting multiple funds and racking up unnecessary fees but industry super groups warn it might just leave people stuck in a dud fund.

3. The most important number in the Federal Budget was not the almost $1 trillion national debt. Instead, it was the one million people will not be calling Australia home, as the coronavirus slashes Australia’s population growth and our economic prospects.

4. For better or worse, ‘The Bachelor’ TV series has become a cultural touchstone in Australia, but what happens when the cameras stop filming? Business Insider Australia took a look at how stars from the series are using the ‘Bachelor Bump’ to move into online content creation and leverage their 15 minutes of fame.

The Bachelor Australia is a gem(ini) pic.twitter.com/L5K2ok0SPA — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) September 1, 2020

5. The university sector has slammed the federal government’s $1 billion handout as a ‘sugar hit’. After a year of funding cuts and mass layoffs, the new research money won’t do a thing for the institutions long term, the national union told Business Insider Australia. Given the 23,000 jobs at risk, that seems a fair reaction.

6. Qanon believers are being banished from Facebook and Instagram. The sudden move comes after growing pressure on the social media company to do more to curb the spread of conspiracy theories on its networks. Now Google-owned YouTube remains their last real bolthole.

Facebook's QAnon ban seems to have been really broad and effective. Everyone in one of the QAnon-adjacent groups I follow is talking about how all their favorite groups are gone. pic.twitter.com/8sPiUBNJbW — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 7, 2020

7. Trump’s war with Chinese companies could be about to ratchet up yet another level. Reports suggest he’s considering going head to head directly with Ant Group and Tencent, two of the country’s largest companies, over national security concerns.

8. Elon Musk’s company SpaceX is trying desperately to buy out Americans from their homes. The rocket company has made a final offer to retirees and warned that it’s “not safe” to live there anymore. Sounds like a saga straight from ‘The Castle’.

tldr: the castle except the airport is spacex and michael caton loses https://t.co/2UyuhcHJGt — jdrake (@jdrxke) May 22, 2020

9. Volvo may have just given the world a peek into the self-driving future. A patent the company lodged shows its vision for a steering wheel that slides down the dashboard and away allowing the driver to stretch out. It might be pie in the sky stuff right now but it’s also a tantalising taste of where we might be headed.

10. A defence lawyer for one of Osama Bin Laden’s associates will now represent Ghislaine Maxwell as she fights sex trafficking charges. The former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be defended by Bobbi Sternheim, whose client list includes convicted al Qaeda bombers. All in a day’s work.

BONUS ITEM

There’s something very satisfying about watching the world’s tennis elite indulge in the underarm serve trend that is taking off at the French Open.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.