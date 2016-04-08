Picture: Disney

1. Markets, and USDJPY is collapsing, bringing stocks around the world down with it. And today, the ASX. June futures are 0.9%, 46 points, lower this morning at 4,899, so it looks like the rally of the past two days will be wiped away when the ASX200 opens this morning. US dollar strength is pushing the Aussie dollar down, music to the ears of Reserve Bank Board member Dr John Edwards, who tried to talk it down on the ABC last night.

2. It’s just the beginning. A tidal wave is coming to the US economy, according to Albert Edwards, and when it crashes it’s going to throw the economy into recession. If you’re not familiar with Edwards’ work, he’s Societe Generale’s perma-bear. Here’s why he’s cranky.

3. There might still be some out there who haven’t succumbed to cycling and still play golf. You should look away now while Ernie Els completes his first hole at The Masters:

Here’s why the Big Easy now has the worst yips in golf history. And here’s why a couple who own the only house next to Augusta National refuse to sell it despite offers triple its value. Mainly, because it’s their home. How novel.

(UPDATE: Jason Day wiped out.)

4. Are your eggs really free-range? Choice reckons the new definitions of free-range are a rip-off, and say we’re spending up to $43 million extra on around 213 million eggs sold as free-range that aren’t, really. So it’s launched the CluckAR app, which scans an egg carton, and then assesses how well the eggs meet free-range claims. Check it out.

5. Arianna Huffington has put her home on Airbnb and wants you to sleep in it. For free. She’s also just released a book about how important it is to sleep properly, so if you can impress her in under 500 words with plans on what you’d do the day after a good nights’ sleep, she’ll give you the chance to experience her own “Sleep Paradise” in Manhattan for one night only. And they are very, very nice digs – here are the pics.

6. “Rogue One”. The next Star Wars movie is closer, after the first trailer was released this morning. The first thing we learn is that the hero is something of a rebel. She’s been arrested for “possession of stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest.” So yeah, let’s hope the writing gets better from there, because space ain’t LA. Here’s the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

7. While we’re on video hype. This footage has nearly as many fans hot and sweaty for something that’s two years away. It’s the first time a Tesla Model 3 has been spotted in the wild.

8. Secret Facebook business. You might have messages you missed! OMG what if they’re important? Fortunately, we’ve found the secret vault in Messenger where Facebook stashes away stuff it thinks is spam, but you mightn’t. So here’s how to find it.

9. Remember this guy?

Picture: Getty Images

Macauley Culkin is now 35 and if you’re hoping for a comeback, forget it. The former kid star told the New York magazine:

“I’m a man in his mid-30s who’s essentially retired. I kind of go where the wind takes me a little bit”

He’ll appear in one movie this year, a collaboration with his BFF called “Adam Green’s Aladdin”, and that’s pretty much it. From there on, he’ll be living off his $US15 million fortune thanks largely to his early success with “Home Alone”.

10. Happy Friday. You might be stuck with a fancy beer and have already gashed your hand trying to twist the top off. Bite your lip, play it cool and pull out one of these eight ways to knock the top off that don’t require a bottle-opener.

Have a great weekend.

