Picture: © Commonwealth of Australia/Dept of Defence

Good morning!

1. It’s Monday, so let’s start with loads of pictures of awesome planes. You can expect that, and some other amazing stuff involving dugongs, snow cricket and screwing bombs together in our gallery of all the awesome photos the Royal Australian Air Force took in the past year.

2. Now, business, where everything is going up (except wages). Crude oil is back near $36 a barrel, copper is strong at $2.26 a pound and the Australian dollar closed on Saturday morning at 0.7440 — the highest level since July 2015. Even iron ore is flying. And because US non-farm payrolls had a massive print of 242,000, stocks held onto their rally in the US too. And that leaves the rally on the ASX set to continue into its fifth day after the March SPI 200 futures gained 36 points, 0.7%, to 5,121. See how this all optimism works?

3. Data is having a bit of a holiday, with tomorrow’s NAB business survey and Westpac consumer sentiment significant in a quiet week. Today, we get ANZ job ads for February. Offshore, there’s a rates announcement from the Kiwis on Thursday, followed by food prices and manufacturing PMI Friday. The big one from China is tomorrow’s trade data, where we’ll be watching for tame inflation (and subsequently, more stimulatory measures). It’s all here in Greg McKenna’s diary of what you need to know about the week ahead for markets.

4. You can now livestream every Australian TV channel on your phone. We need to see this first to believe it, because so much “catch-up content” is just the networks’ crappy in-house reality productions like MKR and renovation things. But if it means we can watch cricket and football live on our phones, we’re in.

BONUS ITEM: It’s up here because the news is so boring today you might not make it to the bottom of 10 Things. It’s clothes fighting each other, and in case you missed it, it won Tropfest a couple of weeks ago:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. Some notable deaths. As if Monday wasn’t bad enough, Nancy Reagan and Ray Tomlinson have died. Reagan was one of the finest conservative first ladies in US history during her husband Ronald’s presidency. Tomlinson is one you might not have heard of, but certainly have a lot to thank for. He invented email and sticking an “@” in your address.

6. Reggie Love was a gun footballer and basketballer out of university. But in 2007, he applied for an internship on Capitol Hill and soon after got a request to step into the office of a young Senator with a shot at the US presidency. And for the next four years, Reggie’s new job was to anticipate any and all of President Barack Obama’s needs. Here’s a great story from Love about how he taught the President to dress like a proper president and buy some decent jeans.

7. How rich people stay fit. By paying $32,000 a year for access to Centuryon’s uber-luxurious fitness centres. There are 24 in Vietnam, run by a company called California Management Group. We got inside for a tour of one, and found a lot of gold, chandeliers and this vanity room in which to make sure your mascara isn’t running:

Centuryon Do you even gym?

There’s a heap more pics here and if you like what you see but can’t afford it, get a friend who can – they can bring you for free.

8. Or get a job at Apple. The gym at its new $5 billion spaceship being built in Cupertino, California, sprawls over 930 square metres. Drone pilot Duncan Sinfield has an update on progress at the site. For the record, $5 billion would actually buy you six real spaceships like the ones Elon Musk flies.

9. Even billionaire tech CEOs need good advice sometimes. So here’s who Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and 10 more tech business leaders listened to on their way to the top.

10. Something excellent to finish on. If you’re a “Louie” fan, you’ll know what to expect when Louis CK decides it’s time to rant about how dangerous Donald Trump is. If not, read it anyway, because it’s so spot on it hurts.

Have a great day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.