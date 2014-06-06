10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

You know it’s a Friday post when it’s got astronauts and bulldogs in it. But there’s also real news too.

Here’s all you need to know today.

1. There is now such thing as a negative rates era. Faced with looming deflation – or at least very low inflation – the ECB is trying to get money circulating back out and through the economy. Solution please ECB President Mario Draghi?

“We decided to lower the interest rate on the main refinancing operations of the Eurosystem by 10 basis points to 0.15% and the rate on the marginal lending facility by 35 basis points to 0.40%. The rate on the deposit facility was lowered by 10 basis points to -0.10%.”

Here’s Greg McKenna on exactly how that works.

2. Asian markets will like the moves in Europe and the US today but they will also be very focused on the release of Chinese trade data as an indication of where the economy and growth is at the moment. Yesterday the Shanghai exchange was the stand out after the central bank injected funds into the market again counterbalancing the weaker than expected Services PMI. At the close stocks in Shanghai had risen 0.8% to 2,041. The Hang Seng fell however down 0.18% while the Nikkei eked out a 0.07% gain to 15,079.

3. Astronauts get bored. Here’s some buzzkill from NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman for the child in all of us who dreamt of going into space:

7 days ago the thought of being in space gave me chills of excitement. Now it seems completely normal. Odd feeling. — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) June 5, 2014

A psychologist told BI US it’s called “hedonic adaptation” – basically, the way you take exciting events for granted when expectation gives way to reality. Protip – if you want to know how to deal with that, read DBC Pierre’s brilliant Lights Out In Wonderland.

4. It’s D-Day. Well, the 70th anniversary of it. There’s 27 amazing images of one of history’s great turning points for you to ponder over under the very apt headline Here’s How The Allies Began To Win The Second World War 70 Years Ago.

5. A Complete Guide To… how your hands are your own worst enemy. But it doesn’t have to be that way. An expert in such things has given us the essential guide to sending the right subliminals. Two-handed handshake, oh so wrong. “The Steeple” – now you’re talking.

6. Clive Palmer is taking politics seriously. At least, that’s the way it looks after The Australian exculsively revealed the mining magnate and federal member for Fairfax has stepped down from the board of three of his companies – most recently his flagship venture Mineralogy. Anyone for Clive Palmer, President of the Republic of Australia? The mind boggles.

7. Yet Another Invisibility Cloak Story. Except this one tells you how a team from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany has found a way to hide your shadow as well. Still no hoverboards, cure for cancer.

8. Seek’s former CIO killed. Our thoughts today are with the family of former chief information officer at Australian job-search site Seek, Carey Eaton, who was reportedly killed in an armed robbery in Kenya. Eaton left Seek to become co-founder of online marketplace business One Africa Media, which now employs 150 locals. He was a Kenyan native and “one of the inspirational leaders of the technology revolution happening across the continent of Africa” according to One Africa Media.

9. Will Australia host the 2022 World Cup? A couple of things have to happen. First, it has to be taken off the scandal-plagued current host, Qatar. Then Tony Abbott has to decide if taxpayers will enjoy seeing him blow another $40m on a bid. Get past those two obstacles and we’re not as far out of it as you might think…

BONUS ITEM: Here’s a bulldog trying to lick its own chest. Enjoy your weekend.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

