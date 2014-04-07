10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Game of Thrones returns, with the first Australian airing at 3.30pm AEST

Good morning, and welcome to the start of another week. Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus item: Here’s a stunning rendition of the Game of Thrones theme by the New York Philharmonic orchestra to get you in the mood.

Have a cracking day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.