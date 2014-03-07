10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning, and welcome to Friday.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Everything will be up for discussion – penalty rates, pay, and safety regulations – in a federal government review of Australia’s workplace laws.
- Australia has lost its place as the No.1 destination in the world for Chinese direct investment, slipping behind the US.
- The Australian dollar traded back above US91c overnight following a run of thumping data this week, with GDP, retail sales, and the trade balance numbers all smashing the market expectation. RBA governor Glenn Stevens is in front of the House of Representatives standing committee on economics today – the market will be watching.
- Newsweek has tracked down the mysterious, reclusive inventor of Bitcoin, and fans of the currency are going nuts about it.
- Beleaguered trucking company Cootes Transport could have its licence revoked. It shunts millions of gallons of fuel around the country each week so the potential for disruption to supply chains is enormous.
- Hopefully by now you’ve tried the Spritz speed-reading technology, which allows you to read at up to 1000 words a minute – which would mean you could read a novel in 90 minutes. We have a profile of them here; they are partnering with Samsung and the technology will be embedded with the Galaxy S5 and other devices from the Korean manufacturer this year.
- The Rabbitohs tore up the Roosters in the first game of the NRL season last night. Hope you all tipped them; I didn’t.
- Hugely disappointing: the guy behind Goldman Sachs Elevator has lost his book deal with Simon & Schuster. In recent weeks the world’s greatest writer on investment banking culture, John LeFevre, has outed himself as the man behind @GSElevator and it seems his publishers would prefer if he kept his head pulled in.
- Being shared today: the photos of celebrities on Twitter taking the mickey out of David Cameron after 10 Downing St issued a photo of him talking very seriously to Barack Obama on the phone.
- Plenty of people were ready to write off Miranda Kerr over the past year after she was dropped from Victoria’s Secret. But she’s back with a huge campaign for Wonderbra.
Bonus item: Thug walks in to store in a balaclava in Bendigo. Pulls a gun. Owner is a tough bastard, tells him to get stuffed. Thug puts gun back in pants and leaves.
Have a great weekend. I’m on Twitter: @colgo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.