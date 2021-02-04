Photo by Diego Fedele/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Good morning all.

1. Victoria will return to harsher COVID-19 restrictions after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive to coronavirus on Wednesday. Masks are once again mandatory indoors, gatherings in households are capped at 15, and the 75% return to work plan – which was scheduled to begin on Monday – has been paused. All tennis matches at Melbourne Park today are off.

#BREAKING: From 11.59pm tonight, Victoria is reverting to its New Year's Eve restrictions after a quarantine worker at an Australian Open hotel tested positive to COVID-19. What you need to know: https://t.co/8v5iIsmyFW#COVID19 #9News pic.twitter.com/ZNJwAENbGD — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 3, 2021

2. More than 600 Australian Open players and officials are now considered casual contacts. “Health authorities have advised us that a hotel quarantine worker has tested positive for COVID-19,” a Tennis Australia statement read. “Those associated with the Australian Open who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.”

3. Australia’s rental vacancy rate has returned to pre-pandemic lows, according to the latest Domain figures. Just 1.9% of rental properties are now vacant, on par with levels seen 12 months ago. With Sydney and Melbourne’s markets still soft and exposed to overseas migration, rents could fall further – especially for apartments.

4. NSW reached its 17th day without a case of community transmission yesterday, while Queensland hit 23 days. Restrictions on venues will revert to the two-square-metre rule from Friday week – effectively doubling occupancy – “unless something very unexpected occurs,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

5. Google says it could withdraw Search from Australia in response to proposed legislation compelling the internet giant to pay for news content from local publishers. One Australian search engine expert says the move could be “devastating” for businesses which rely on Google Search to reach customers. But one competition law expert believes Google’s revenue from Search in Australia would be too substantial to give up so easily.

6. Microsoft has signalled its Bing search engine is poised to fill the void left by Google Search if the latter withdraws from Australia. Google says the new draft media bargaining code would make the product unworkable, but Bing would be “willing to live by these rules if the government designates us,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Wednesday. Are we ready to be a Bing nation? Really?

Microsoft says it "applauds" Australia's plan to make search engines pay for news. President Brad Smith tells @Mad_Morris he is prepared to invest heavily in Bing to fill the void if Google follows through on its threat to pull out of Australia over the plan. pic.twitter.com/PLa1y7TPZC — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) February 3, 2021

7. The UK financial regulator has found it ‘vital’ that buy now, pay later platforms like Afterpay and Zip face proper regulation overseas. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) concluded that “changes are urgently needed to bring BNPL into regulation to protect consumers”. While its UK arm Clearpay welcomed the recommendations, Afterpay has repeatedly fought similar efforts in Australia, with CEO Anthony Eisen calling such regulation ‘dangerous’.

8. Ellume, the Australian company which secured $303 million to produce at-home COVID-19 tests for the US, is unable to sell them domestically. Therapeutic goods legislation currently bars the sale or advertisement of self-test kits on the Australian market. But Ellume says it is willing to work with the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the government should those regulations change.

9. UK pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University are co-developing a ‘next generation’ COVID-19 vaccine. These vaccines will be designed to combat coronavirus variants, including those found in the UK and South Africa. Mene Pangalos, executive vice-president at AstraZeneca, said they’re aiming to have it ready by spring, per Reuters.

10. The vaccine plan in the US is rolling into gear. The US government has now authorised thousands of pharmacies to distribute coronavirus vaccines. The program is set to begin on February 11 with 1 million total doses per week. Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are among the chains set to vaccinate people at no charge.

BONUS ITEM

The British health secretary said the film “Contagion” helped inspire the UK’s vaccine response. Matt Hancock said the movie helped him prepare for the worldwide scramble to obtain vaccine doses. Hancock later stipulated that “I wouldn’t say that film was my primary source of advice.”

Matt Hancock says the film Contagion was ‘not his only’ source of advice on the issue of vaccines. He says based on the epidemiological advice he was focused on ensuring the UK production of the vaccine protected the UK first. Watch GMB????https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/NYUaenJpxe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 3, 2021

