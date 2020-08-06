Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Let’s get it.

1. Melbourne’s stage four shutdown is now in effect. The state recorded 725 new cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths on Wednesday, making it the worst day in the state since the pandemic began. A man in his 30s was among those who died – the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Victoria yet.

2. The Australian says it has obtained the Victorian government’s coronavirus modelling, which points to weeks of higher case numbers. By the numbers, average daily cases will peak at 1100 by the end of next week and stay above 1000 for eight days. Those numbers are not expected to decline until the last week of August.

3. Virgin Australia has revealed its plans after its was bought out of administration by Bain Capital. Chief among the new changes are a simplification of the airline’s fleet and the axing of 3,000 jobs. Also gone is budget airline Tigerair. Virgin says it plans to bring back up to 8,000 jobs in the future when the travel industry recovers.

4. The University of Melbourne is slashing 450 jobs in an effort to combat financial losses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university says it faces $1 billion in losses over the next three years. The pandemic has caused international student numbers in Australia to plummet.

5. TikTok will remain operational in Australia after the federal government decided against banning the app. Scott Morrison told the Aspen Security Forum said there was “nothing at this point that would suggest to us that security interests have been compromised or Australian citizens have been compromised because of what’s happening with those applications”.

6. More on TikTok, while we’re here. CNBC reports that Microsoft’s possible TikTok acquisition – of operations in US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia – could cost the tech company between $US10 billion and $US30 billion. Microsoft would have one year to transfer over all of TikTok’s data and operations, based in China, CNBC says.

7. Woolworths is trialling its own contact tracing system across some of its stores in New South Wales and Victoria. It will involve customers voluntarily using a QR code to check in and register their contact details – in much the same way as many restaurants and other venues do. The initiative is spread across 11 Woolworths supermarkets in Victoria and one in metro New South Wales.

8. A UNSW epidemiologist told the Sydney Morning Herald that there was a “fifty-fifty chance [NSW will] see a surge in cases” like that of Victoria. “We still need to be really careful,” Dr Ahmad Chughtai said. It comes as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a failure to contain known clusters could have tragic consequences.

9. Self-driving-car engineer Anthony Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, after pleading guilty to one count of trade secret theft in May. The once-celebrated engineer was at the centre of Waymo’s legal fight with Uber. Levandowski was a founding member of Google’s “Project Chauffeur,” which eventually became Waymo.

10. Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said “the numbers don’t lie” when asked if the US has the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world. “Yeah, it is quantitatively if you look at it, it is. I mean the numbers don’t lie,” Fauci said. Fauci’s comments on Wednesday stand in stark contrast with recent rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has fervently defended his administration’s handling of the pandemic as deaths and cases rise.

BONUS ITEM

How big was the devastating blast in Beirut? Weapons experts told Insider they estimated the explosive yield of the deadly blast to be several hundred tons of TNT equivalent, making it at least a couple of orders of magnitude more powerful than the so-called “Mother of All Bombs.”

Footage of the massive explosion at #Beirut port a short while ago. It's truly frightening. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/OZ0hZ5SwlC — Nader Itayim | ‌‌نادر ایتیّم (@ncitayim) August 4, 2020

