1. The ambitious climate targets set by some of Australia’s biggest companies will be publicly tracked from next year. Federal Energy and Emissions Minister Angus Taylor is set to pledge to assist companies to meet these targets, saying that making commitments is the “easy part” and “doing is another”. Only a few big corporates have actually laid out how they plan to hit their targets.

2. The Australian dollar climbed higher this week to buy more than 74 US cents, hitting a 28-month high. It’s the opposite of what the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is trying to do: suppress the dollar below the 70 cent mark, in order to boost Australian exports. “Unfortunately, most major economies want to devalue their currency and Australia is, to some degree, a minor player in this competition,” economist Callam Pickering said.

3. Afterpay has revealed it processed more than $US2.1 billion in sales in November alone. It comes on the back of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which saw US sales more than double and overtake Afterpay’s home market of Australia for the first time. In Australia, $US900 million worth of sales were processed, up from $US600 million the year before.

4. Uber sees the potential for electric vehicles in Australia but has raised concerns about potential EV taxes being imposed. Uber’s APAC mobility chief Pradeep Parameswaran told Business Australia the proposed taxes in multiple states could be a “challenging barrier” for EVs. Uber has a goal to have all its vehicles be electric by 2040.

5. Qantas is seeing an improvement in capacity as borders open and more Australians book flights. The airline announced domestic capacity has reached 68% of pre-COVID levels. In the 72 hours after Queensland announced the reopening of its border to New South Wales and Victoria, more than 200,000 flight tickets were sold across Qantas and Jetstar.

6. Tabcorp pled guilty to an illegal gambling advertising offence for campaign run on Instagram Stories in 2019. In December last year, the company ran advertisements that ‘inadvertently’ included former customers in NSW, encouraging them to place bonus bet through the gambling platform. It’s an offence in NSW to publish advertising that encourages an individual to gamble or open up a betting account.

7. Could this be the beginning of the end for cinemas? Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that all of its 2021 theatrical movies would debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theatres. The movies include “The Suicide Squad,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and “The Matrix 4.” The announcement is a huge pivot for the studio that committed to theatres with “Tenet” just three months ago. No word yet whether these films will appear on Binge, the local partner for HBO Max.

8. Google is holding face-to-face gatherings outdoors on lawns and other parts of its campuses as it gets ready to welcome staff back to offices next year, a spokesperson told CNBC. The news followed Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai’s September announcement that the company was making changes to its physical spaces to enable a hybrid model of work. Guess if the working from home revolution ain’t working at Google, it probably isn’t anywhere else.

9. On Wednesday, the US recorded 2,804 coronavirus deaths, marking a new single-day high, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 273,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the US, which is closing in on 14 million confirmed cases. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield on Wednesday warned that the coming months could be the “most difficult in the public health history” of the country.

10. Germany’s successful response to the first wave of COVID-19 meant it became harder to control the virus later on, the head of its public health agency said Thursday. Some people even began to doubt the virus’ existence, he said, calling it a “prevention paradox.” Germany reported 487 new deaths on Tuesday, its highest daily total so far.

BONUS ITEM

Looking to get away from the city for your first home? These are the 20 best regional towns for Australian first home buyers.

