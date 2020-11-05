Getty Images

Good morning, Australia. As you might imagine, this will be a heavily U.S. election-based newsletter. There’s a lot flying around, so forgive my effort. Let’s pick through the carnage.

1. We don’t have a result as yet, but it’s looking like it’s leaning towards Joe Biden. Decision Desk HQ projects he’ll win both Michigan and Wisconsin, which puts him close to the 270 electoral votes required to win. On Wednesday, the battleground states of Arizona and Georgia are still expected to report substantially more mail votes — giving Biden plenty of room to grow and gain on Trump in those states. Trump is claiming states wildly anyway.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

2. Trump’s campaign is calling for a recount in Wisconsin, a state with 10 electoral votes. As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden led Trump 49.4% to 48.8% in Wisconsin, with 98% of the votes in. The Trump campaign is also moving to halt vote counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

3. Regardless of the ultimate result, Biden broke the record for the most votes received by a presidential candidate in U.S. history. The former vice president has amassed about 70.8 million votes as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Barack Obama had held the record since 2008, when he received 69,456,897 votes.

4. Some veeeeery interesting data emerging which might upend a few standard narratives. Based on exit polling from the New York Times, Trump did worse than he did in 2016 with white voters, but better with Black and Hispanic voters. Biden overall did better with both men and women, and improved performance over 2016 in the suburbs.

5. Of course, the focus is on Trump seeming to declare victory in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when many votes still had not been counted. “We were getting ready to win this election,” Trump said in early morning remarks at the White House. “Frankly, we did win this election.” The Biden campaign described Trump’s behaviour as an “outrageous” and “naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens.”

LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

6. Twitter labelled five of Trump’s tweets as “disputed” and potentially “misleading.” The tweets generally questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, mentioning Michigan’s vote count and “ballot dumps.” Twitter announced before the election that it would crack down on election misinformation.

Screenshot of President Donald Trump’s tweet.

7. There was more than a president being voted on. I don’t have time for all of them, but one of the most important is that California gave a thumbs up to Proposition 22, which allows companies like Uber to continue classifying their drivers as contractors. Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other gig economy companies spent more than $US200 million in support of Prop 22, making it the most expensive ballot-measure campaign ever in California. Uber and Lyft shares jumped more than 15% in pre-market trading on Wednesday

8. Okay, enough of all that for now. Now for some REAL news: the NSW-Victoria border is reopening. The doors are opening on November 23. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian commended residents of both states for their efforts to fight the virus and urged people to remain vigilant. This comes as Victoria records a string of days without locally acquired cases.

9. The Commonwealth Bank has become the first and only Australian bank to implement a moratorium on forced sales. Mortgage holders who struggle to make their repayments will be able to remain in their homes until September 2021. To be eligible, they must be an owner-occupier who hadn’t fallen behind on their repayments for at least 12 months before they began deferring repayments.

10. Woolworths released its first quarter 2021 results, reporting a 12.3% rise in sales. The supermarket giant experienced a rise in food sales, boosted by consumers eating more at home, as well as the popularity of Ooshies. Yeah, the little rubber pencil toppers. Woolworths’ ecommerce sales also shot up during the quarter.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s the only non-election-related video I saw on my feed. So you have to look at it too.

Astonishing moment humpback whale nearly swallows two kayakers pic.twitter.com/CzidaWnzk7 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 4, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.