Good morning.

1. The NSW bushfire crisis continues to intensify, with seven fires around the state classified as burning at emergency warning level on Thursday. An “explosion of fire” forced firefighters to flee a blaze burning south-west of Sydney, while a particularly bad fire rages in Shoalhaven on the state’s south coast. Some of the videos coming out of the Rural Fire Service are insane.

2. On that note, smokey Sydney is set to remain as such until early next week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The ring of bushfires around the city and strong winds will continue to drag smoke over the basin until at least Monday. It’s a bit clearer this morning after yesterday evening’s grim scenes, but air quality is still quite poor.

3. Following yesterday’s ~scandal~ over the video of world leaders appearing to mock trump at a NATO summit, Justin Trudeau met with Trump to explain the ‘context’ of the joke. Nobody likes explaining a joke, it ruins it. Trump earlier called the Canadian PM “two-faced” over the video. It’s good to know there’s petty interpersonal drama even among those with their hands on the levers of global power.

4. We now know how much Scott Cam is being paid by the federal government. The star of ‘The Block’, who is fronting a campaign as the government’s ‘careers ambassador’ to get more young people on the tools, will be paid $345,000 for a 15-month contract. We didn’t know this before because the government claimed Cam’s pay package was “commercial in confidence” – which was obviously ludicrous.

5. The CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is stepping down. Susan Desmond-Hellmann has led the multibillion-dollar nonprofit since 2014. According to a statement from the foundation, she could not “adequately meet the demands of the position while caring for her own health and the needs of her family.” Longtime insider Mark Suzman will take the reins.

6. The second day of testimony at Elon Musk’s ‘pedo guy’ defamation trial saw the CEO talk about his state of mind when he sledged the British diver during the Thai cave rescue. “It’s an insult, like saying mother-effer doesn’t actually mean someone having sex with their mother,” Musk told jurors. Let’s see if that one holds up!

7. As has become something of a tradition, the internet is roasting YouTube’s annual Rewind video, which is supposed to be a celebration of the year’s content on the platform. Users seem to hate it more and more every year. This year’s entry is accused of being lazy, boring and low-budget, and has accrued far more dislikes than likes on the platform. Personally, I find it very hard to have an opinion on things of this nature, but the kids care about it.

in 2018 we made something you didn't like… so in 2019… we made something so boring that there's no way for you to form any sort of opinion on it, which creates indifference, which means it CAN'T be hated.*** #YouTubeRewind https://t.co/sknrQ9RSNy — Andres Tagliaferro (@TrinityTags) December 5, 2019

8. While he deals with what basically amounts to a high school beef, Democrats say the House will move ahead with impeachment. “The facts are uncontested,” said House speaker Nancy Pelosi. “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security.” Democrats control the House of Representatives, but they do not control the Senate, making impeachment difficult unless they manage to peel off Republican senators.

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Congress to proceed with articles of impeachment, saying President Trump’s actions leave no choice https://t.co/CiRrCC3fkP pic.twitter.com/IFkQXdSFPN — CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2019

9. Google is facing a new headache. A complaint has been filed with the US National Labour Relations Board alleging the company illegally fired staff in its ad business. It’s all part of growing unrest at the company around its alleged union-busting tactics.

10. We sat down with KeepCup co-founder Abigail Forsyth to talk about the last ten years of the brand, which really kicked off the reusable coffee cup trend in Australia. She told us the hardest market for the brand to crack is – perhaps unsurprisingly – the United States, where consumers have historically liked their thermoses and think of reusable cups as mere merchandise.

BONUS ITEM

The ABC has a pretty great data visualisation tool out this morning which asks for your birth year, and then shows how the climate has changed since you were a kid. Very cool – and, you know, harrowing. Use it here.

