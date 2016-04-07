Nope. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. To markets, where oil lost the plot and surged something like 5 per cent on news of a surprise draw in US domestic crude stockpiles. And with the US Fed clearly in no rush to raise rates, markets were quietly partying across the globe. Even the ASX rallied yesterday, and is set to continue – maybe even to 5000 – with ASX futures higher in overnight trade. The June SPI 200 contract is up 22 points.

2. In January, pro surfer Tom Dosland suffered one of the worst wipeouts you’ll ever see, falling some 13 metres off Hawaii’s famous Jaws surf break:

He didn’t at the time, but he loves it now. Here’s why he says he’s never felt more alive.

3. The US Air Force is ready to show the UK it newest, most expensive weapon. The F-35 Lightning II will appear at the Royal International Air Tattoo and Farnborough Air Show in July, and hopefully, fly. Unlike last year, where it pulled out of the same shows because its engines kept catching on fire. But this year, this year is different. The F-35 will be so awesome in the UK, USAF general Frank Gorenc reckons it will “help” deter enemies of the West. We think he means Russia.

4. This is more like it. The US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has developed a drone warship that will hunt Commie diesel electric submarines. Woof.

5. INSANE. That’s the only word to describe the 500 tables Apple has ordered for its new “Spaceship” campus. Well, “insane” if your entire life POV to date has excluded any possibility that stuff can be made of wood, and sometimes it can even be made out of large bits of wood. So yes, there will some senior readers out there who will look at this…

Arco Arco’s Essenza Table

… and think “I could knock that up this afternoon on the Triton”. For the rest of you now wondering what the hell a Triton is, here’s all the detail on how wooden tables come from trees.

6. There’s no nice way of saying this – earbuds suck. So it should come as no suprise that there are several startups offering custom made buds to fit your ear, which is as unique as everyone else’s. But it’s not cheap. BI’s Nathan McAlone decided to give Uvero a chance and opted for the top-shelf item. At $US269, they better be comfy. And they were luxurious, but there was one glaring problem.

7. Remember the Saturn? No? That’s because it’s a carmaker from the 90s. In fact, Saturns were one of the best-selling cars in 1994, scored the highest owner satisfaction ratings and had 100,000 fans turning out for “homecoming” celebrations. Sound familiar? Saturns don’t exist now, and here’s why Tesla could face the same fate.

8. The Masters starts tonight and we’ve already seen some amazing golf, at the traditional knockaround Par 3 opener, where nine players scored a hole-in-one. Nine. One of them was Gary Player – he’s 80:



Watch @garyplayer become the oldest player to make a hole-in-one in the Par 3 Contest. #themasters https://t.co/bBJgSWiiMj — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2016

That’s why the Black Knight has nine majors under his belt and still shoots 10 under his age regularly. But tomorrow, we’ll get to see the world No 1, Australian Jason Day, and this 15-step process which helped him master his mental game

9. Amazon’s big secrets. Here’s the real reason it wants to buy a stake in Nokia’s old mapping service. And today, we found out why it gazumped every big player in town to snap up Twitch, the service that lets you watch people play video games, for $US1 billion last year.

10. Do you have loads of rich friends? Then you’re probably rich. If you’re not, and you want to be, you should probably ditch those losers, stat. Tony Robbins reckons that’s the most important thing he’s learned from coaching billionaires, whether you like it or not.

BONUS ITEM: It has begun. The first trailer for the next Star Wars film drops tomorrow, so of course, here’s the trailer for the trailer:

Have a great day.

