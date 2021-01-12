Getty Images

1. Victoria rolled out a new permit system that allows travellers to enter the state depending on where they have last been. Here are the current green, orange and red zones, courtesy of our friends at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. (Other states not depicted in this image are all green.)

2. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded its sixth straight day of no coronavirus cases. No update from NSW at the time of publication, but yesterday there were 3 new cases of community transmission, and 8 in hotel quarantine.

Yesterday there were 0 new locally acquired cases reported, and 0 new cases in hotel quarantine. Thanks to all who were tested, 18,139 test results were received. #EveryTestHelps More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/xaWL80D4BS — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 11, 2021

3. Brisbane’s three-day lockdown ended last night. The city will be under 10 more days of restrictions, including a mandatory mask order in shops and most indoor spaces. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state wanted “to make sure that that incubation period, that 14 days, has totally lapsed before we return back to normal.” The partner of the hotel cleaner who tested positive for the UK variant of coronavirus earlier this month has also tested positive, but this will not affect the lockdown.

4. Small business may have enjoyed a late-year boom after enduring some of the toughest trading conditions in recent memory. New data suggests Australians have been making up for lost time, with bar, restaurant and cafe revenues booming in December, up 10% on their level last year nationally, and more than twice that in Victoria.

5. Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg have both voiced their unease with Twitter’s permanent suspension of President Donald Trump. Trump was banned on the weekend due to “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the riot and breach in the US Capitol. The government has been criticised for failing to stop backbenchers George Christensen and Craig Kelly from sharing conspiracy theories about the Capitol building invasion.

6. Twitter shares slumped as much as 10% in premarket trading on Monday, following the suspension of Donald Trump. Twitter stock likely fell because investors are worried the Trump ban will erode interest in the platform, and lead to boycotts among those who see the decision as politically motivated and a way to silence a major conservative voice. Trump has generated enormous publicity for the platform with his controversial and incendiary tweets over the past six years, and boasted around 88 million followers before the ban.

7. Social media app Parler, which had become a darling for right-wingers searching for a Twitter alternative, is now offline. Amazon booted the app off its web-hosting servers after it said Parler failed to moderate threats of violence. Parler CEO John Matze said the site could be down for up to a week.

8. House Democrats on Monday formally introduced an article of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection. The House is expected to impeach the president later this week unless Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

9. An FBI bulletin warned that “armed protests” are expected to take place at the US Capitol and state capitols across the country leading up to Inauguration Day. One group is reportedly calling for “storming” local, state, and federal courthouses and buildings if Trump is removed from office before January 20. Yhe bureau also reportedly said it has “received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January.”

10. Sweden has introduced a law that would allow the government to close restaurants, shops, and public transport to combat the spread of COVID-19. The new legislation signals a major shift away from the country’s initial no-lockdown approach to the pandemic. A severe second wave of COVID-19 infections has prompted Sweden gradually to abandon the unique approach it first adopted towards the pandemic, when it relied on voluntary social distancing measures.

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021

