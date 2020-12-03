Photo by Lee Hulsman/Getty Images

1. The latest GDP figures show Australia’s economy grew 3.3% in the September quarter. The data technically signals the end of Australia’s first recession in 29 years, after two consecutive quarters of negative growth. However, this doesn’t tell the whole story – while the growth outlook for Australia is positive, there is still plenty of weakness in the economy, including its jobs market.

2. New South Wales will further relax COVID-19 restrictions, including on pubs and outdoor gatherings. Outdoor private gatherings will be allowed 100 people, double the current limit, and indoor gatherings will only have to abide by a one person per two square metres rule. Outdoor events like weddings and funerals will have no limits, as long as the two square metre rule is observed.

3. It comes as NSW records a new locally acquired case of COVID-19 for the first time in almost a month. A hotel quarantine worker tested positive, but her five family members all returned a negative result overnight.

A hotel quarantine worker in Sydney has tested positive for COVID-19. NSW Health Minister @BradHazzard says authorities don't yet know how she contracted it, but he doesn't expect it will affect the planned easing of COVID restrictions in NSW on Monday. pic.twitter.com/OHyMOOj7wu — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) December 2, 2020

4. Reports emerged last night via Channel 7 that the NSW government was considering decriminalising personal possession of illicit drugs, in response to a special inquiry into ice. This morning, the government has ruled that out. A spokesperson for the Attorney-General Mark Speakman told the SMH the government was still considering its response to the ice inquiry, “however it does not plan to decriminalise possession of illicit drugs”.

5. Regional airline Rex is launching flights between Sydney and Melbourne, going up against major airlines Virgin and Qantas. The tickets are on sale from Wednesday, with the flights kicking off from March 2021. Rex will begin with nine services between Sydney and Melbourne a day.

6. Despite Melbourne’s reopening, tenants are not rushing back to the inner city. Vacancy rates largely continue to rise in the city’s inner suburbs, including Stonnington, Whitehorse, Yarra, Port Phillip, and Boroondara. It has helped keep around 27,000 Melbourne properties empty, while Tasmania and South Australia experience increasingly tight rental markets.

7. Australian cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets has apologised for revealing the personal details of more than 270,000 of its members earlier this week. The company sent emails to batches of its members which included their names and email addresses. The breach makes BTC Markets users more vulnerable to phishing and other cyberattacks attempting to gain access to their cryptocurrency.

8. The UK health regulator on Wednesday approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotech BioNTech. The approval makes the UK the first Western nation to approve one of the several vaccines in the late stages of development around the world. The UK government said the vaccine would be made available next week.

9. EU lawmakers and European politicians spoke out against the speed of the decision. “The idea is not to be first but to have a safe and effective vaccine,” Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said about the UK’s approval of the shot. The EU’s drug regulator added that its own approval process was more rigorous than the UK’s, because it was based on more evidence.

10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that he would be open to discussing a merger with a rival automaker. “We’d certainly have that conversation,” he told Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider parent company Axel Springer. But Tesla wouldn’t launch a “hostile takeover,” he said.

BONUS ITEM

Too funny.

this you? pic.twitter.com/5VdNbSPrBl — ???? policeman with thunderdome wizard tattoo (@SEIFFERTOVAL) December 2, 2020

