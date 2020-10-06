Donald Trump is due to leave hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. (Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Good morning to you after what, I hope, was a cracking (and quite possibly long) weekend. Let’s get into it.

1. Yes, the leader of the free world is COVID positive. Declaring his test results on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump spent the weekend in Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre from where he is set to be discharged any minute now.

2. Speculation is rife over how serious Trump’s condition may be. Doctors tell our U.S. counterparts that going off his medications, either Trump is either getting overtreated — a potentially risky strategy — or the man is more seriously ill than we know. Either way, he appears to be, unsurprisingly, nonplussed.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

3. Closer to home, cross-Tasman travel is set to be opened up next month, allowing Kiwis to visit New South Wales and the Northern Territory. It’s not the long-awaited travel bubble many Australians had hoped for, but it is the first step towards one and may give a much-needed shot in the arm to local tourism operators.

4. In the meantime, interstate travel at least looks like it might arrive in time for Christmas. Queensland has declared it will open its border with New South Wales pending “no unlinked community transmission” for 28 days. Over the weekend, the state hit its tenth consecutive day.

5. Woolworths is trying to go cashless. The supermarket giant told Business Insider Australia it’s converting a selection of Sydney and Melbourne metro locations into all-digital stores. While it cites a decline in cash use during the pandemic, ther are still plenty of reasons to believe cash is still king.

6. And the Nobel Prize for Medicine goes to… Harvey J. Alter, Charles M. Rice, and Michael Houghton, the three scientists that discovered the virus that causes hepatitis C. Infecting more than 71 million people worldwide, their discoveries helped other scientists pinpoint prevention and treatment, saving countless lives in the process.

7. The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet this afternoon and could have a surprise in store. Some economists have forecast it may try to sneak in yet another interest rate cut ahead of the federal budget tonight. Given the RBA’s typical caution, however, it’s more likely if there is one coming, that it would come next month when it’s had a moment to digest the numbers.

8. Air Asia is opening restaurants around the world to serve its in-flight food. Encouraged by the success of its first Santan store, which opened in Malaysia last year, the carrier now wants to open 100 stores over the next two years. What else is an airline to do right now?

9. Iconic jeans brand Levi’s is moving into the resale game for its used denim. In a secondhand market valued at more than $50 billion, the clothing brand is launching a program for customers to buy and sell their pre-loved items and reduce waste.

10. SpaceX is looking to make some big changes after two rocket flights were aborted last week. Founder Elon Musk will be personally inspecting the launchpads and conducting a wide review as the company tries to get its space ambitions back on track.

BONUS ITEM

Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok over the weekend to recreate one of the platform’s most viral videos — sipping juice and skating to ‘Dreams’. Yes, you’ll need to have seen the original for any of this to make sense.

