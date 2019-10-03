(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

1. Boris Johnson has revealed his final Brexit offer to the European Union. The plan seeks to address the Irish border problem by establishing a ‘soft’ system of customs declarations within an “all-island” regulatory zone – a strategy which is sure to raise the rankles of the Republic of Ireland. Indeed, senior Irish politicians and experts have already described it as “not serious”. If the EU rejects this one, it’ll put the UK on course for a hard Brexit. Feels like it’s the hundredth time I’ve typed that exact sentence, but whatever.

PM’s full letter to Jean-Claude Juncker here: pic.twitter.com/IUVAbnAN5j — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 2, 2019

2. The restauranteurs of Australia are taking to Australia’s newspapers today to call for an “amnesty” so they can all clean house and make sure they’re compliant with wage laws. Recent high-profile scandals have revealed that the industry has serious problems with underpayment – or wage theft, if you like – and this latest call indicates there are almost certainly more systemic issues waiting to be exposed.

3. Over in the US, the Dow has plunged more than 500 points as weak economic data spurs fears of another recession. As is generally the case, the ASX is set to follow, with futures just before 7am this morning pointing to a slide of 120 points. Recession … people seem to be using that word a lot these days … it’s probably nothing.

4. Would you give up a pay bump in exchange for work perks? According to a new survey, 8 in 10 of you would sacrifice extra salary for flexibility, the ability to work from home, gym memberships, and the like. Personally, I’d take the coin. But that’s just me.

5. An Aussie startup with the lofty goal of eliminating single-use plastics in household products raised over $60,000 on its first day of crowdfunding. The founder of Zero Co, who basically wants to provide a more sustainable supply chain for bathroom, laundry and kitchen products, had a chat with us about the whole process.

6. After Mark Zuckerberg was recorded saying he would go “to the mat” fighting legislators who want to break up Facebook, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has responded. Warren says Facebook’s services – including the main platform, Instagram and WhatsApp – should be broken into separate entities so they can compete and “outdo each other to protect your privacy”.

7. There’s a new plant-based meat startup in town, and this one is backed by CSIRO and the founder of Hungry Jack’s. The main ingredients of v2food’s product are legumes, sunflower oil and coconut fat. The company had its launch event on Tuesday night, and I can confirm our reporter said it tasted “pretty good”.

8. Hong Kong police have defended the shooting of an 18-year-old protester earlier this week as “reasonable and lawful” as the man recovers in hospital. Tsang Chi-kin was taken to hospital in a critical condition after protesters cornered police officers in Hong Kong’s Tseun Wan district. A police commissioner says Tsang was shot because an officer’s life was “seriously endangered.”

9. Microsoft announced a bunch of new stuff at their annual hardware event overnight. There were new Surface laptops and tablets, which will surprise no one. But they also announced a weird one: a dual-screen Android device named the Surface Duo, which officially brings the company back into the smartphone game.

10. An unearthed image from the latest iOS beta shows what the next generation of AirPods might look like. The image seems to depict AirPods with a shorter stem and some sort of noise-cancelling capacity. Just when the culture was starting to accept the aesthetics of having a white tube hanging out of your ears, Apple is going to pull the rug out.

BONUS ITEM

Most of Trump’s tweets are varying degrees of weird, but I really need to draw your attention to this one in particular.

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

