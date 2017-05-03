Can’t miss. Picture: 20th Century Fox

1. Apple missed. On revenue, iPhone sales and iPhone selling price. Stock went nowhere after spiking yesterday on investor expectations of a boom second half. We’ll keep you updated here as the conference call gets under way. The big earnings star so far this quarter is Weight Watchers. It posted an unexpected profit of $US0.16 per share, much higher than expectations of $US0.04. Stock is up nearly 11%.

2. Atlassian’s on a roll too. Its stock has taken nary a backward step this year and in Barcelona overnight, it announced it had generated $100 million of its $250 million in total sales in the past year alone. Sarah Kimmorley is there to learn more about the Australian-born company’s plans for global domination.

3. Chip-maker AMD is tanking, taking millennial investments with it. AMD is the most popular stock for millennials on Robinhood, a no-fee stock trading app. But check your schadenfreude – at $US11.14 a share, they’re still making a killing on $US3.60 if they got in a year ago.

4. US markets were flat, waiting on key data releases tomorrow, including employment and service PMIs, plus comments from the Fed. The Aussie dollar is holding above 75 cents but June Futures point to a flattish opening on the ASX. Stocks slipped a little yesterday, dragged down by the banks.

5. Hillary Clinton told CNN she was “on the way to winning” the presidency when the FBI and Russia intervened. “If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president,” she said. She also felt “sexism, misogyny, and inequity” played a role. But here’s the biggest lesson Democrats need to learn from her collapse to win in 2020, according to Amie Parnes, coauthor of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.

6. Trump’s budget director, meanwhile, released photos of what the new border wall might look like. And while Stephen Colbert had no chance of getting the US president to sit down for a chance to talk about his first 100 days in the Oval Office, he did the next best thing:

7. Microsoft has a new laptop. At $US999, the Surface Laptop is much more affordable than the Surface Book, and runs a streamlined version of Windows 10. That pretty much means you’re only able to use Edge as your browser, and are limited to Windows Apps. But at first blush, it looks great and feels solid. Realistically, it’s aimed more at the Chromebook market than trying to convert Macbook users.

8. Kablooey:



That’s a US THAAD missile (streaking up) to intercept a Bad Guy Missile (streaking across) in a test of the defence system. It’s exactly why China and North Korea are feeling a little spooked

9. Up to 2000 tech contractors in Australia are getting anxious about why they haven’t been paid. But the company responsible for their cash across different companies, Plutus Payrolls Australia, wants them to know it’s good for the money. It’s “not in receivership, it’s not in administration, and it has no intention to be in either of those states,” a company spokesperson told Business Insider. Here’s what’s going on.

10. Do you have a dream job in mind? Here’a hot tip from the authors of a new book, The New Rules of Work – don’t wait for it to land in your lap. Here’s how to get the skills to ensure you’re ready to apply as soon as the opening appears. And you can start by checking out these 100 positions for people wanting to work in a space travel company.

BONUS ITEM: Grab a coffee and prepare to do nothing for 3mins45secs. This is agonising.

