Good morning.

1. Nationalism didn’t win. Norbert Hofer, leader of far-right party the Freedom Party Of Austria, was defeated this morning by independent candidate Alexander Van der Bellen in Austria’s presidential election. That’s a relief, given Austria’s been partial to dabbling in a bit of the old Far Right in the past. And Italians have begun casting their votes in a referendum, so here are the crucial mistakes everyone is making about what all that means.

2. Star Lord is back. The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released yesterday, and it looks like another round of the same banter, 70s rock and “I am Groot” plays from Vol. 1. Which is great because Guardians of the Galaxy is the best Marvel movie yet:

Until that arrives, here are the 17 best science movies and shows on Netflix that will make you smarter.

3. The White House has had a telephone since 1877. That means aides and advisors have had 139 years to refine the process book on how a US president makes a phone call. On calls to China, George W Bush spent 80 minutes reciting policy and diplomatic small talk, and 10 minutes at the end getting to the point of the call. So when Donald Trump casually took a call from Taiwan’s president, it was the first time a US president has directly spoken with Taiwan’s leadership in more than 30 years. And all hell broke loose.

Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

And here’s another strange Trump habit.

4. Relationship expert Melissa Schneider has a book with the eye-catching title, The Ugly Wife Is A Treasure At Home. It’s actually an old Chinese saying – this is what it means.

5. To markets, where it’s all flattened out a bit. Both the S&P and ASX 200 were down about 1% for the week, the US dollar dipped and the Aussie is steady. ASX futures traders are happy though, and have marked the December futures contract up 21 points. The wild swings in iron ore have slowed.

6. In data, it’s Australia’s big week. Q3 GDP drops on Wednesday, and some shrinkage is expected. Overseas, China also has a juicy week ahead, with Caixin services PMI Monday, foreign exchange reserves on Tuesday and inflation Friday. Japan CPI is out Monday and the ECB meeting Thursday will be watched closely for updates on the QE program. It’s all here in Gregg McKenna’s diary.

7. Remember Australia’s one-day team? They’re world champions, and last night, actually looked like it, belting the Kiwis in the first match of the Chappell Hadlee Trophy at the SCG. Steve Smith scored 164 of Australia’s 324, helped by some wacky sixes, then took this stupendous, face-planting catch:



A special catch from a very special player! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/ikAVVIrCii — cricket.com.au Video (@CricketVideo) December 4, 2016

8. This is not Hogwart’s:

Picture: Matt Emmett

It’s London’s Covered Reservoir, photographed by Matt Emmett, who just used it to win the Arcaid Award for the best architectural photo of the year. Outstanding. Here are 19 other pics of the world’s most beautiful buildings from the awards night.

9. The world’s sinkingest building right now is in San Francisco. Satellite pics have shown 58-storey luxury condo skyscraper the Millennium Tower has dropped 40cm since 2009. But here’s why it won’t fall. Probably.

10. Al Gore said in 1999 that he invented the internet, but he didn’t really. That’s just another internet myth and Gore was actually misquoted. But he did tell us recently that he really should “get credit” for the internet.

BONUS ITEM: This could be fake, but so is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And this is better:

Have a great day.

