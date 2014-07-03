10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Clive Brunskill/ Getty

1. Aussie’s killer run ends. Wildcard surprise Nick Kyrgios tried to give back as good as he got against Canadian Milos Raonic last night, but on the courts again just 24 hours after his upset win over Rafel Nadal, the young gun simply did not have enough stamina to keep up with his opponent’s killer serve. It was a disappointing loss but the 19-year-old, the youngest player in the men’s draw, has nothing to be ashamed about going down in four sets 6-7, 6-2,6-4, 7-6 to the eighth seed.

2. Ian Narev will talk today. The CBA boss has been very quiet in the week following the Senate call for a Royal Commission into the Commonwealth Bank’s financial planning arm. And after extra pressure from Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, Narev will speak. Tune in at 10.45am today for full details on what he has to say.

3. ASIC is growing bolder. Yesterday, it made a surprise appearance in the Federal Court to request an independent valuation on what impact the deal to buy Solomon Lew out of Country Road has on the valuation for David Jones. The court refused ASIC’s request, but it was a great question to ask – if Lew’s company was to be receiving a “collateral benefit” then this increase in share price being paid for David Jones shares by Woolworths of South Africa, would – under Australian law – need to be extended to all shareholders of David Jones.

4. Gina buys back the farm. On the same day that Goodman Fielder agreed to a lower offer from Singaporean agribusiness company Wilmar and its Hong Kong based co-bidder First Pacific, Gina Reinhart announced she was buying into two Western Australian cattle stations. The AFR reports that Reinhart said Australia’s north has enormous potential to be an important food producer and her family “had a long history in the West Australian pastoral industry”.

5. “The biggest night of the year.” That from our own resident data-freak Greg McKenna, as two worlds collide with the ECB announcing its interest rate decision while US non-farm payrolls is out. The market is looking for around 213,000 jobs in the US and is waiting to see what the ECB will do now it has already moved to negative interest rates. We’ll have all the details.

6. It was a great day in Asia yesterday, with no catalysts except the solid rise in US markets the night before. The Nikkei rallied 0.29% to 15,370, the Shanghai market was 0.42% higher but the Hang Seng rocketed 1.55% higher to 23,550. On the ASX, Iron Ore is up strongly again and oh-so-close to a huge break higher on a technical trading basis.

7. Samsung is officially taking the fight right up to Apple. New pics of what is reported to be the Galaxy F show Samsung’s finally on board with an attractive spun metal case replaced the ugly plastic that has dogged the range so far. And it looks like a September 12 release date, which will likely see it pip the iPhone 6 to the market.

8. Life under Saddam. As ISIS advances through Iraq, here’s a great post from an Iraqi citizen on what life has been like for residents these past 30-odd years. In a nutshell – not great, and a lot of the worst stuff came under the US’s misguided attempts to help. But it’s not all bad. As the author says:

It’s like what they say about San Francisco; if you don’t like the weather there, just wait 10 minutes.

9. The fourth best hotel in the world is right here in Australia, just off the SA coast out of Adelaide. Congratulations to Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island, which almost topped Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards with a reader rating of 96.27 out of 100.

10. BONUS ITEM: This creepy promo for the NSW Opal card is a whole new take on the Rhonda ads:

