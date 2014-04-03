10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

‘The Wolf of Buzzfeed’ is a brilliant parody doing the rounds.

Good morning, and welcome to Thursday. Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus item: This has been doing the rounds – “The Wolf of Buzzfeed”, a parody of Jonah Peretti as Jordan Belfort. It’s smart, funny, and well-produced. Enjoy:

Have a cracking day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.