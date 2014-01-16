10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt on court in Melbourne last night. Pic: Getty / Scott Barbour

Good morning! 10 Things You Need To Know is a Business Insider speciality, with the US edition publishing Tech and Finance editions each weekday from New York. From this week you’ll find an Australian news edition each morning from Sydney.

Bonus item: this incredible video, shot with a GoPro and a drone, is being called the best surfing footage ever taken. Find four minutes and treat yourself to it today.

